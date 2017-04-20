    Richard Sherman Trade Unlikely According to Seahawks GM John Schneider

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2017

    ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 29: Richard Sherman #25 of the NFC warms up prior to the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider doesn't think his team will trade cornerback Richard Sherman, but he left the door slightly ajar.

    Schneider appeared on 710 ESPN Seattle's Danny, Dave and Moore show Thursday and said, "Right now, I don't think the odds are very good," when asked about moving Sherman, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com.

    Schneider added, "But if somebody comes cruising along and something happens, and we do something, it happens."

    Schneider was also asked why his team would consider trading Sherman, who is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro member. He responded, "I just think that the only reason we would do it is to basically create some cap room and try to become a younger football team. But that's just one option."

    According to Spotrac, Sherman's cap hit in 2017 is $13.631 million, and he sports a dead-cap number of $9.4 million.

    Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report recently reported six team executives said Seattle was simply doing its due diligence when it came to Sherman rumors, although one NFC general manager added, "The Seahawks are showing a guy who thinks he's the boss who is really the boss."

    Despite the rumors, there is little to question about Sherman's on-field value. He has never missed a game since he entered the league in 2011 and has helped the Seahawks make the playoffs the last five seasons, winning a Super Bowl and reaching another during that span.

     

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Richard Sherman, the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL, check out the NFL and Seahawks streams on Bleacher Report's app.