Jason McCourty Reportedly Will Sign with Browns After 8 Seasons with Titans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and free-agent cornerback Jason McCourty are reportedly expected to agree to a contract after his release by the Tennessee Titans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Tuesday the Browns are expected to make the move after he visited the team Monday "barring a late snag."

Adam Caplan of ESPN confirmed the report and noted the contract is likely a two-year deal.

McCourty, 29, was officially let go by the Titans on April 17. He played his first eight seasons in Tennessee, starting full time for each of the last six.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson complimented McCourty in a statement when he was released:

"I have a ton of respect for Jason and what he has meant for this team and accomplished in our community in his eight years with the Titans. He is a true professional and a leader for his group and for the team.

We wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Ultimately, we did what was best for both sides. We talked about having him back this season, but neither side could find the right solution, so we are each going our different ways. I want to thank him on behalf of the organization for his time here in Tennessee.”

Playing 14 games in 2016, McCourty finished with 69 tackles and two interceptions. Pro Football Focus ranked him 55th among cornerbacks, which is on the very low end of starter material.

Injuries cost him 12 games in 2015, so it's been two years since McCourty was a relatively effective corner. While he turns 30 in August, bringing McCourty in should give Cleveland at least some veteran upside in the secondary. These late-offseason moves rarely come at a high cost, so there's little risk in potentially acquiring an above-average veteran.