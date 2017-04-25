    Liverpool Transfer News: Douglas Costa Interest Reported, Latest Reds Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 18: Douglas Costa of Bayern Muenchen in action during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Muenchen at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 18, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich this summer. 

    According to SportBild (h/t sports journalist Alex Chaffer), Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-term fan of the winger: 

    Costa joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015 and has been impressive on the flanks for the German giants.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    For more news, rumours and related stories about Costa, Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga check out the Bundesliga and Bayern streams on Bleacher Report's app.