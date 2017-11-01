Tristan Thompson Leaves Arena on Crutches After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Pacers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson could miss some time after suffering a calf injury in Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The center was limited to just 15 minutes before being ruled out with a left calf strain, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

According to Alex Hooper of 92.3 The Fan, he was seen using crutches on his way out the arena.

Thompson finished with two points and seven rebounds while the Cavs fell to 3-5 with the loss.

Injuries have never been much of a concern for Thompson, who had played in a franchise-record 447 consecutive games before a sprained thumb kept him out of a couple of games last season. He still ended up appearing in 78 regular-season games last year, plus 18 in the playoffs.

Considering how much time he spends banging in the post, this is quite a feat.

However, Thompson appears to be slowed by another injury that could keep him off the court. His history should give the team confidence in a quick recovery, but the coaching staff should make alternative plans if he is unavailable.

Although the 26-year-old has never been much of an offensive presence, averaging just 4.4 points per game this season, he is usually extremely valuable defensively and on the glass but is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.

Channing Frye becomes the team's next option at center, although the Cavaliers will likely use Kevin Love and LeBron James more in the post with smaller lineups around them.