    Marcelo, Real Madrid Agree on New Contract Until 2022

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Marcelo Vieira Da Silva of Real Madrid gestures during their La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on 01 March 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has agreed a new contract with the club until 2022, it was confirmed on Wednesday. 

    News of the Brazil international's extension was relayed by the club's official website. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan posted the news too:

    The deal means that Marcelo will continue to hug the left touchline at the Santiago Bernabeu for many years yet, having cemented his spot in the team during 10 memorable seasons in Madrid.

    When he arrived at the club in 2007, he was viewed as a major prospect. But Marcelo has gone on to surpass all expectations, becoming one of the best left-backs in the world and a key influence in many triumphs for the team.

    Indeed, during his time at the club, Marcelo has won La Liga four times and helped Madrid to UEFA Champions League glory three times; the Brazilian netted a crucial third goal in the 2013-14 final against Atletico Madrid, too.

    Marcelo has enjoyed great success during his time at Madrid.Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    The 29-year-old is vibrant and tenacious when he takes to the field. He scurries forward with great endeavour down the left, overlapping Cristiano Ronaldo, pulling defenders out of position and contributing with some excellent deliveries into the penalty area.

    Per Squawka Football, despite being a defender, he was one of the most prolific dribblers in the Champions League last season:

    Marcelo is thrilling to watch, and Madridistas will be delighted that he's made the decision to extend his stay at the club.

    Looking ahead, Marcelo will be keen to add to his legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu by winning more silverware, and under Zinedine Zidane this Madrid team look capable of doing so.

    He's now also one of the senior members of the squad, meaning the manager will want to see him showing leadership when young players come into the team.

    You sense that's a challenge Marcelo will relish, as he has done with every one he's faced during his time at the Bernabeu.

