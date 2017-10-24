    Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Trail Blazers with Knee Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 24: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter against Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis suffered a knee injury during Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    According to Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' website, Davis was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with the left knee injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted Davis would undergo an MRI in Portland to determine the severity of the injury after the big man bumped knees with Trail Blazers center Moe Harkless.

    Davis, 24, remains the cornerstone of the Pelicans organization alongside center DeMarcus Cousins. Trading for Cousins last season was supposed to help fuel a playoff push for the Pelicans, though the team instead went through an adjustment period.

    "It's a lot of new looks for me and [Davis]," Cousins acknowledged in March, per Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate. "We are used to seeing double and triple teams every night. Now, we are getting single coverage and it's a lot of weird defenses being thrown at us, because we have similar skill sets and us being able to do things we do on the floor. It's hard for teams. So, we are seeing different looks and just adjusting."

    The adjustment has been just as bumpy for the Pelicans this season, as the team has started with a 1-2 record.

    Losing Davis long-term would certainly be a major blow to the Pelicans. Few players are more talented on both ends of the court, and while the superstar was healthier last year than in seasons past—coming into the 2016-17 campaign, he had never played more than 68 games—it's still concerning that Davis consistently deals with injuries.

    Nonetheless, Davis continues his ascent to elite status, averaging 31.7 points, 16.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a night in the first three games. The 'Brow remains one of the NBA's most dominant young stars, and it's hard to imagine the Pelicans making a playoff run this season if he's unable to stay healthy.

    While he's out of action, Cheick Diallo will likely see his role expand significantly.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wizards HC on LaVar: I Would've Loved If My Dad Did That

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Boogie: 'I Was a Fool' for Being So Loyal to Kings

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      A Chicago Collapse in 12 Acts

      Nick Friedell
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ex-NBA Star Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report