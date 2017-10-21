Phil Jones Suffers Quad Injury vs. Huddersfield Town

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United could be without defender Phil Jones for a while after he suffered an injury in the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town.

As shared by Mirror Football, he suffered the setback early in the first half. The television broadcast later announced the injury was to his quad:

The English defender had only just returned from a spell on the sidelines, spending the UEFA Champions League fixture against Benfica on the bench as depth.

Jones arrived at Old Trafford in 2011 but has spent much of the last six seasons dealing with a variety of injuries, so he's used to spending time on the sidelines.

Equally, United have had to become accustomed to playing without him, and it has been some time since he was part of their strongest centre-back partnership.

Indeed, there are several players in front of him or on the same level in the pecking order, including Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling, while Daley Blind can also provide cover at centre-back, but his absence is hardly ideal as United balance multiple competitions.

Jones needs to recapture the form he enjoyed during his early days at Old Trafford if he's to show he still has a long-term future at the club, and that gets cast further into doubt with each trip to the treatment room. He has flashed his talent in the 2017-18 campaign, but he has to stay healthy to show his value.