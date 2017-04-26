Paul Pogba Confirmed to Miss Manchester Derby After Injury Against Burnley

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss his side's crucial clash with Manchester City on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho at his press conference on the eve of the game, per the club's official Twitter account:

Pogba picked up the problem during United's 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Red Devils can move above their local rivals and into fourth in the Premier League if they take three points at the Etihad Stadium.

For a player who is continually looking to justify the world-record fee United paid to sign him in the summer of 2016, any injury problem is a setback.

Pogba's first season in English football hasn't been plain sailing, either. The former Juventus man has showcased bursts of brilliant talent and has conjured some game-winning moments for United in the middle of the park.

However, he's failed to find consistency in his game. Pogba can cling to possession for too long, overcomplicates simple situations and has developed a reputation for being a bit of a liability in defence. They're areas he can improve, but he needs to play regularly to do so.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

For United, Pogba's absence does leave a big hole in midfield. Manager Jose Mourinho has options, and in Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick, two fine footballers in their own right; Marouane Fellaini is another alternative. But none are capable of offering the creative brilliance or physical thrust from deeper positions that Pogba can provide.

Those attributes are ones United fans will want to see more often from the 24-year-old. They'll be hoping he can overcome this latest issue quickly, recuperate and kickstart his United career once he's back in the side.