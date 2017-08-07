4-Star DT Prospect Keondre Coburn Commits to Texas over Alabama, TCU and More

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn provided a boost to the Texas Longhorns' 2018 recruiting class Monday by making a commitment to the team:

Coburn is listed as a 4-star prospect and the No. 75 overall recruit in the 2018 class in the Scout player rankings. He also checks in as the sixth-best defensive tackle and the best player at the position coming out of the football-rich state of Texas.

The Westfield High School star has all the tools to become a dominant force in the middle at the collegiate level and potentially the NFL as well. That's why it was no surprise he generated interest from around the country, including several high-profile programs.

He's already got impressive size at 6'1" and 329 pounds, but the reason he stands out from the pack is how well he moves with the frame. He's lightning-quick at the snap and utilizes leverage created by his powerful tree trunk-like legs to create an instant push into the backfield.

Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs.com showcased the tackle's burst and raw strength:

Coburn also has shown no trouble with taking on—and often beating—double teams. That task will become tougher moving forward against bigger, stronger opponents, but he'll still attract extra blockers, which opens up other members of the front seven to make plays.

He can still add versatility by improving his pass-rushing skills by adding more moves to his arsenal and improving his footwork once he breaks free of a block. That's less of a weakness and more of an area to improve if he does want to develop into one of those top-tier tackles, though.

His potential made him a target for a lot of schools, and he enjoyed going through the process of deciding the best fit, per Cody Daniel of Burnt Orange Nation.

"It's been amazing," Coburn said in early February. "I'm enjoying every moment I get. It's only once in a lifetime so I'm going to take advantage of each moment I get."

Ultimately, Texas represents a nice fit for Coburn on the surface. He shouldn't be called on to play a critical role right away, barring serious injury problems, and he'll make a seamless transition into the team's defensive scheme once his chance at consistent playing time does arrive.

Exactly when that will happen is a bit of a mystery this far in advance. That said, the Longhorns are projected to have an opening in the tackle rotation in 2018, which means he could at least be given the chance to fight for a depth role as a freshman.