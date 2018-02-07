4-Star QB Tanner McKee Commits to Stanford over Alabama, Texas, More

Credit: 247Sports

Tanner McKee is heading to Stanford. The 4-star quarterback prospect announced his commitment to the Cardinal on Wednesday, choosing them over Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Brigham Young, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Feldman noted McKee will serve a two-year mission for his church and return to the program in 2020.

247Sports' composite rankings list McKee as the 46th-ranked prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He is the third-best pro-style quarterback and seventh-ranked player in the state of California.

At 6'6" and 220 pounds, McKee has prototypical size and has added necessary bulk to his formerly wiry frame. He threw for 2,147 yards and 23 touchdowns with two interceptions as a senior, leading to an influx of offers from national powers.

Stanford was considered the favorite early in the process. Every 247Sports expert around predicted he'd land with the Cardinal, though he also mentioned he had interest in BYU, Alabama, Texas and Washington about seven months ago, per Chris Kirschner of SEC Country.

McKee spent most of his first two seasons in high school as a backup and only began to show the full breadth of his skills as an upperclassman.

"As he gets more experience, he gets better," Centennial High School head coach Matt Logan said, per Johnny Moseman of the Left Bench. "He needs to always look through his progressions and be able to follow through on his fourth and fifth options. Experience will only help that."

McKee is the 15th prospect to commit to Stanford as part of its 2018 class, which makes it 37th in 247Sports' composite team rankings.