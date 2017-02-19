Jose Mourinho Says Chelsea Can Focus More on FA Cup Than Manchester United

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho didn't waste any time kicking off the mind games regarding his team's FA Cup meeting with Chelsea, saying his former club will have the advantage in preparing for the quarter-final tie.

As reported by Rory Dollard of the Press Association (via MailOnline), Mourinho was asked about the tie after the draw, and while he initially refused to react, he simply couldn't help himself.

"Probably Chelsea can only think about that (the FA Cup) because I think they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for," he said. "The FA Cup is something I believe is important for them. I have to play St Etienne (on Wednesday), I have to play the (League Cup) final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League. I have so many things to think about."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea already sit eight points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings, and barring a meltdown in the final months of the season, the Blues should win the title. United are currently sixth, two points behind Arsenal and the final UEFA Champions League ticket.

The Red Devils are also still active in the EFL Cup and in an excellent position to make a run in the UEFA Europa League.

Fans and pundits alike were ecstatic when the draw pitted the Special One against his former club. Sports writer Liam Canning was among them:

Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time as United manager in October only to watch his team get embarrassed by the Blues. New Chelsea manager Antonio Conte guided his side to a 4-0 win and vigorously celebrated each goal, which led to criticism from the old boss, per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

Chelsea have continued their incredible form since then while the Red Devils overcame a sloppy start to the season to go on a run of their own. If both teams can carry their form into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, fans should be in for an incredible match.