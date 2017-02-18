Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gianluigi Donnarumma, More

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan are negotiating a new contract for star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma amid reported interest from rivals Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That's according to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo, who notes the teenager will turn 18 on February 25.

As reported by ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell, Italian players are allowed to sign long-term contracts as soon as they turn 18―Donnarumma is still on his youth contract―and the Rossoneri will undoubtedly want to lock him into a new deal as soon as possible.

With so many clubs keeping an eye on the situation, and notorious agent Mino Raiola always looking for the best deals, Milan have every reason to be a little worried, even if the youngster has yet to give any indication he's interested in a move.

Donnarumma has established himself as Italy's brightest goalkeeping prospect and the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne in the Italian national team, impressing since making his debut at the young age of 16. Speaking to Milan Channel (h/t Goal's Stefan Coerts), manager Vincenzo Montella said he sees big things in his goalkeeper's future:''For me, Gigio has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or.''

Donnarumma isn't just a talented prospect. He's already one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A and a full Italy international at the age of 17, which is a fantastic achievement.

As shared by WhoScored.com, he's been of vital importance to the Rossoneri this season:

Donnarumma relegated former Real Madrid star Diego Lopez to the bench last season and has kept Milan in the race for a UEFA Champions League ticket almost single-handedly at times during the current campaign. He also stopped Juventus' Paulo Dybala's penalty in the final of the Italian Supercup, winning his side the trophy.

His ability to save penalties is incredible―just have a look at this graphic, courtesy of MilanTV (ia ItalianFootballTV):

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

While he's far from a finished product―his distribution is lacking, and he's made a handful of mistakes this season due to poor concentration―his long-term potential is through the roof.

Milan will do everything in their power to keep him at the club, starting with a new contract. Donnarumma is originally from the Naples region, and he moved all the way to the north of Italy to play for Milan―he's a lifelong fan expected to stay with the Rossoneri as long as possible.

Combined with the financial might of the Chinese owners about to complete their takeover of the club, per Sky Sports 24 (h/t Gladwell), it could prove nearly impossible to move for the youngster.

Elsewhere, Racing de Avellaneda president Victor Blanco has told Ole (h/t Calciomercato.com) the release clause of forward Lautaro Martinez is €9 million, and the 19-year-old won't move for less.

Per Fichajes (h/t Calciomercato.com), Real Madrid are interested in the Argentinian, who has yet to score his first senior goal for Racing but is considered an impressive prospect.

Reminiscent of compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, Martinez projects as a star striker, although he's mainly been used as a wide man by Racing due to the solid form of Lisandro Lopez.

His scoring record for Argentina's national youth teams is splendid, however. Martinez has scored five goals in nine appearances for Argentina's under-20 team, which could signal greater things to come in senior football.