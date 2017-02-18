Connor Barwin Reportedly Considered Trade Target by Multiple Teams

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Several teams would reportedly be interested in veteran defensive end Connor Barwin if the Philadelphia Eagles make him available for trade during the 2017 offseason.

Mark Eckel of NJ Advance Media reported Saturday the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are among the potential landing spots if the Eagles front office decides to move on from the lineman, either through trade or release.

Barwin is coming off his worst season since joining Philadelphia in 2013. He registered just 34 combined tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble across 16 games. The production was a far cry from the 14.5 sacks he put up during the 2014 campaign.

The drop in his level of impact combined with a $8.35 million cap hit for 2017 raised questions about his future with the Eagles. The team could release him and leave just $600,000 in dead cap space for next season, according to Spotrac.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News previously stated he "wouldn't be surprised" if the team let Barwin walk:

Philly has three options available—trade, release or restructure—to create more financial wiggle room and the NJ Advance Media report noted no final decision has been made. A member of the personnel staff for another NFC team told the outlet there's definite interest.

"If they cut him, teams will be lining up for him," the source said. "He wouldn't be out of a job for long. I would think they could trade him and get something back. He has value. His deal this year isn't that bad."

It's unclear what the Eagles could command in return, but the $8.35 million cap hit makes it unlikely other teams would be willing to offer more than a late-round draft pick.

The Colts and Ravens both make sense from the teams listed as possible suitors. Indianapolis ranked 19th in the NFL with 33 sacks last season. Baltimore finished 24th with 31 quarterback takedowns.

Ultimately, the Eagles' decision will probably hinge on whether they believe Vinny Curry or Marcus Smith could fill the void left by Barwin. The pair combined for five sacks in reserve duty in 2016.