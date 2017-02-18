    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    NBA All-Star Game 2017: TV Schedule, Odds, Rosters and Predictions

    Russell Westbrook
    Russell WestbrookSue Ogrocki/Associated Press
    Steve SilvermanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    The NBA All-Star Game marks the culmination of a weekend of celebration for a sport that continues to gain in popularity around the globe.

    After the dunk and three-point shooting contests on Saturday night, the best players in the association take over at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to put on what will most likely be a spectacular scoring show for the fans in attendance and those watching the nationally televised broadcast on TNT.

    The Eastern Conference All-Stars, with Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens running the show, may be just a bit more motivated to win this year. That's because the Western Conference has won five of the last six All-Star games, including two in a row.

    The West was unstoppable a year ago in an overpowering 196-173 triumph in Kobe Bryant's last All-Star appearance. Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the MVP for the second consecutive year, and he is once again one of the main stories going into this year's game.

      

    2017 NBA All-Star Game

    What: East vs. West

    Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

    When: Sunday, February 19

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    National TV: TNT

    NBA All-Star Rosters
    East StartersTeam
    Kyrie IrvingCleveland Cavaliers
    DeMar DeRozanToronto Raptors
    LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers
    Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks
    Jimmy ButlerChicago Bulls
    East ReservesTeam
    John WallWashington Wizards
    Isaiah ThomasBoston Celtics
    Kyle LowryToronto Raptors
    Kemba WalkerCharlotte Hornets
    Paul GeorgeIndiana Pacers
    Carmelo AnthonyNew York Knicks
    Paul MilsapAtlanta Hawks
    West StartersTeam
    Stephen CurryGolden State Warriors
    James HardenHouston Rockets
    Kevin DurantGolden State Warriors
    Kawhi LeonardSan Antonio Spurs
    Anthony DavisNew Orleans Pelicans
    West ReservesTeam
    Russell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder
    Klay ThompsonGolden State Warriors
    Gordon HaywardUtah Jazz
    DeMarcus CousinsSacramento Kings
    DeAndre JordanLos Angeles Clippers
    Marc GasolMemphis Grizzlies
    Draymond GreenGolden State Warriors
    NBA.com

    Westbrook may be the leading candidate for the season-long MVP Award this year because he is averaging a triple-double, with 31.1 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per contest and 10. 1 assists per night. That kind of remarkable performance is reminiscent of legendary Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson when he was in the prime of his career while playing for the Cincinnati Royals.

    Robertson featured for the Royals from 1960 through 1970 before playing the last four years of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Despite his brilliant season, Westbrook was not elected to the starting lineup for the Western All-Stars. He will be coming off the bench for Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and it would not be a surprise if he is an MVP candidate in the game once again.

    The West is favored in this game once again. They are a five-point favorite over the East, according to OddsShark. The total often attracts the most attention in the NBA All-Star Game, and that number is set at 348.5 points.

    While that number is high, it seems within reach considering 369 points were scored in last year's game.

    Westbrook is the favorite to win the MVP in the game, with odds of plus-350. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the second choice at plus-600. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and James Harden of follow at plus-650 and plus-700 respectively, per OddsShark.

    LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is also a plus-700 choice to win the MVP and is the highest-rated Eastern Conference player.

    With the retirements of Bryant and Tim Duncan, there appears to be a changing of the guard in this year's All-Star game. There are a number of younger players in Isaiah Thomas, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kemba Walker, DeAndre Jordan and Gordon Hayward, and they could bring more energy and at least some defensive effort to a game that has become a dunkfest in recent years.

        

    Prediction

    Once again, the Western Conference appears to have the edge in firepower and star power. If Westbrook wants to take over the game, who is going to stop him?

    However, it's too much to expect him to go home with his third straight MVP award. Instead, look for Davis of the hometown Pelicans to put on a big show and earn that trophy.

    The West will cover the spread and win by at least 10 in a back-and-forth game. It also looks like the over has a wonderful chance of coming through.

    Those who want to see defense return to the All-Star game may get their wish, but it won't be this year. These teams will go up and down the court for four quarters and soar past the 350-point mark.

