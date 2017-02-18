NBA All-Star Game 2017: TV Schedule, Odds, Rosters and Predictions

Russell Westbrook Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star Game marks the culmination of a weekend of celebration for a sport that continues to gain in popularity around the globe.

After the dunk and three-point shooting contests on Saturday night, the best players in the association take over at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to put on what will most likely be a spectacular scoring show for the fans in attendance and those watching the nationally televised broadcast on TNT.

The Eastern Conference All-Stars, with Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens running the show, may be just a bit more motivated to win this year. That's because the Western Conference has won five of the last six All-Star games, including two in a row.

The West was unstoppable a year ago in an overpowering 196-173 triumph in Kobe Bryant's last All-Star appearance. Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the MVP for the second consecutive year, and he is once again one of the main stories going into this year's game.

2017 NBA All-Star Game

What: East vs. West



Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

When: Sunday, February 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

NBA All-Star Rosters East Starters Team Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls East Reserves Team John Wall Washington Wizards Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets Paul George Indiana Pacers Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks Paul Milsap Atlanta Hawks West Starters Team Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors James Harden Houston Rockets Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans West Reserves Team Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Gordon Hayward Utah Jazz DeMarcus Cousins Sacramento Kings DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers Marc Gasol Memphis Grizzlies Draymond Green Golden State Warriors NBA.com

Westbrook may be the leading candidate for the season-long MVP Award this year because he is averaging a triple-double, with 31.1 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per contest and 10. 1 assists per night. That kind of remarkable performance is reminiscent of legendary Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson when he was in the prime of his career while playing for the Cincinnati Royals.

Robertson featured for the Royals from 1960 through 1970 before playing the last four years of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite his brilliant season, Westbrook was not elected to the starting lineup for the Western All-Stars. He will be coming off the bench for Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and it would not be a surprise if he is an MVP candidate in the game once again.

The West is favored in this game once again. They are a five-point favorite over the East, according to OddsShark. The total often attracts the most attention in the NBA All-Star Game, and that number is set at 348.5 points.

While that number is high, it seems within reach considering 369 points were scored in last year's game.

Westbrook is the favorite to win the MVP in the game, with odds of plus-350. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the second choice at plus-600. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and James Harden of follow at plus-650 and plus-700 respectively, per OddsShark.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is also a plus-700 choice to win the MVP and is the highest-rated Eastern Conference player.

With the retirements of Bryant and Tim Duncan, there appears to be a changing of the guard in this year's All-Star game. There are a number of younger players in Isaiah Thomas, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kemba Walker, DeAndre Jordan and Gordon Hayward, and they could bring more energy and at least some defensive effort to a game that has become a dunkfest in recent years.

Prediction

Once again, the Western Conference appears to have the edge in firepower and star power. If Westbrook wants to take over the game, who is going to stop him?

However, it's too much to expect him to go home with his third straight MVP award. Instead, look for Davis of the hometown Pelicans to put on a big show and earn that trophy.

The West will cover the spread and win by at least 10 in a back-and-forth game. It also looks like the over has a wonderful chance of coming through.

Those who want to see defense return to the All-Star game may get their wish, but it won't be this year. These teams will go up and down the court for four quarters and soar past the 350-point mark.