    La Liga Table 2017 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

    GRANADA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Dimitri Foulquier of Granada CF looks on during the La Liga match between Granada CF vs UD Las Palmas at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on February 06, 2017 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images
    February 17, 2017

    Week 23 of the 2016-17 La Liga season started with a bang on Friday, as Granada beat Real Betis 4-1 in a highly entertaining match.

    The hosts entered the match as one of the most out-of-form clubs in any of Europe's major leagues but cruised to a 3-0 lead before half-time. Spanish Football Pod couldn't believe it:

    There was more drama and spectacle after the break, including an odd incident in which goalscorer and loanee Andreas Pereira was sent off for getting slapped in the face.

    Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid2015415418+3649
    2Barcelona2214626118+4348
    3Sevilla2214444428+1646
    4Atletico Madrid2212643918+2142
    5Real Sociedad2213273631+541
    6Villarreal229942915+1436
    7Athletic Club2210572826+235
    8Eibar2210573629+735
    9Espanyol228863029+132
    10Celta Vigo219393336-330
    11Las Palmas227783133-228
    12Alaves226972128-727
    13Real Betis2266102235-1324
    14Malaga225892936-723
    15Valencia2155112940-1120
    16Deportivo La Coruna2147102634-819
    17Leganes2246121537-2218
    18Sporting Gijon2244142443-1916
    19Granada2337132149-2816
    20Osasuna2217142449-2510
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    As shared by Misterchip (English), Granada made La Liga history before the official blew the opening whistle:

    The visitors were the better side for much of the first half, but Granada were ruthlessly efficient, scoring three very good goals.

    First, Mehdi Carcela timed his run to perfection before beating goalkeeper Antonio Adan. Just 10 minutes later, Adrian Ramos added a second goal, heading home from close range.

    At that point, Betis still seemed to be alive in the match, with better finishing the difference. Pereira added a third goal before half-time, however, and as shared by Sam Tighe of Bleacher Report UK, the Manchester United man showed great intelligence in converting his chance:

    The spectacle continued after the break, as Ramos doubled his tally in two tries and Petros scored for Real Betis.

    In between those two goals, an odd incident took place. Matias Nahuel went looking for trouble after injuring a Granada player, and Pereira quickly intervened, pushing the midfielder away from his team-mate.

    Nahuel retaliated with a slap, and the official inexplicably decided to send both players off. Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK couldn't believe it:

    Granada held on for the win, however, their second in a row at home. The result leaves the team just two points behind Leganes and La Liga survival.

    La Liga leaders Real Madrid will host Espanyol on Saturday, and as reported by the club's official website, manager Zinedine Zidane is aware of their solid form, as he said: “Espanyol are a team who have had great results recently. We know that tomorrow will be difficult, but that is how it is going to be every three days and we are focussed.”

    Atletico Madrid will be on the road to take on Sporting Gijon, while Barcelona play on Sunday against Leganes.

