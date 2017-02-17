La Liga Table 2017 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result
Week 23 of the 2016-17 La Liga season started with a bang on Friday, as Granada beat Real Betis 4-1 in a highly entertaining match.
The hosts entered the match as one of the most out-of-form clubs in any of Europe's major leagues but cruised to a 3-0 lead before half-time. Spanish Football Pod couldn't believe it:
Where have this Granada been all season?!2/17/2017, 8:26:16 PM
There was more drama and spectacle after the break, including an odd incident in which goalscorer and loanee Andreas Pereira was sent off for getting slapped in the face.
Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:
|La Liga Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|20
|15
|4
|1
|54
|18
|+36
|49
|2
|Barcelona
|22
|14
|6
|2
|61
|18
|+43
|48
|3
|Sevilla
|22
|14
|4
|4
|44
|28
|+16
|46
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|12
|6
|4
|39
|18
|+21
|42
|5
|Real Sociedad
|22
|13
|2
|7
|36
|31
|+5
|41
|6
|Villarreal
|22
|9
|9
|4
|29
|15
|+14
|36
|7
|Athletic Club
|22
|10
|5
|7
|28
|26
|+2
|35
|8
|Eibar
|22
|10
|5
|7
|36
|29
|+7
|35
|9
|Espanyol
|22
|8
|8
|6
|30
|29
|+1
|32
|10
|Celta Vigo
|21
|9
|3
|9
|33
|36
|-3
|30
|11
|Las Palmas
|22
|7
|7
|8
|31
|33
|-2
|28
|12
|Alaves
|22
|6
|9
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|27
|13
|Real Betis
|22
|6
|6
|10
|22
|35
|-13
|24
|14
|Malaga
|22
|5
|8
|9
|29
|36
|-7
|23
|15
|Valencia
|21
|5
|5
|11
|29
|40
|-11
|20
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|21
|4
|7
|10
|26
|34
|-8
|19
|17
|Leganes
|22
|4
|6
|12
|15
|37
|-22
|18
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|22
|4
|4
|14
|24
|43
|-19
|16
|19
|Granada
|23
|3
|7
|13
|21
|49
|-28
|16
|20
|Osasuna
|22
|1
|7
|14
|24
|49
|-25
|10
Recap
As shared by Misterchip (English), Granada made La Liga history before the official blew the opening whistle:
Granada is the first team in #LaLiga history to start a match with players of 11 different nationalities.2/17/2017, 8:45:07 PM
The visitors were the better side for much of the first half, but Granada were ruthlessly efficient, scoring three very good goals.
First, Mehdi Carcela timed his run to perfection before beating goalkeeper Antonio Adan. Just 10 minutes later, Adrian Ramos added a second goal, heading home from close range.
At that point, Betis still seemed to be alive in the match, with better finishing the difference. Pereira added a third goal before half-time, however, and as shared by Sam Tighe of Bleacher Report UK, the Manchester United man showed great intelligence in converting his chance:
It's actually a really smart piece of play from Pereira. Focuses on staying onside in a situation so many would just lazily drift off.2/17/2017, 8:40:14 PM
The spectacle continued after the break, as Ramos doubled his tally in two tries and Petros scored for Real Betis.
In between those two goals, an odd incident took place. Matias Nahuel went looking for trouble after injuring a Granada player, and Pereira quickly intervened, pushing the midfielder away from his team-mate.
Nahuel retaliated with a slap, and the official inexplicably decided to send both players off. Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK couldn't believe it:
Andreas Pereira is also sent off.. not quite sure why. He didn’t appear to do a whole lot wrong. #LaLiga #MUFC2/17/2017, 9:10:55 PM
Granada held on for the win, however, their second in a row at home. The result leaves the team just two points behind Leganes and La Liga survival.
La Liga leaders Real Madrid will host Espanyol on Saturday, and as reported by the club's official website, manager Zinedine Zidane is aware of their solid form, as he said: “Espanyol are a team who have had great results recently. We know that tomorrow will be difficult, but that is how it is going to be every three days and we are focussed.”
Atletico Madrid will be on the road to take on Sporting Gijon, while Barcelona play on Sunday against Leganes.
