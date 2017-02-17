Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jeison Murillo and Kylian Mbappe

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo, although the Serie A side are said to be keen for the centre-back to agree a new contract at the San Siro.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Gunners and Manchester United are admirers of Murillo, who has returned to form in recent weeks. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is said to personally be a fan of the 24-year-old, who joined the Nerazzurri from Granada in 2015.

However, the report added that Inter are ready to dig their heels in and resist any pursuit from the Premier League clubs. With his contract set to expire in 2018, the Serie A giants are said to be preparing a new contract offer for Murillo.

Here’s a look at what the defender would potentially bring to English football and why some big names are said to be looking at him:

The season has been one of ups and downs for Murillo, who found himself on the bench frequently during the early parts of the campaign.

As noted by Matteo Bonetti of beIN Sports earlier this season, Inter boss Stefano Pioli did seem to have some reservations over the Colombia international:

However, since the turn of the year, he’s been handed more regular appearances in the first team and has been a key part in Inter’s strong recent form. Murillo has been rock solid alongside the imperious Miranda, adding an aggression and composure to the base of the team.

Arsenal have two very capable starting centre-backs in Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, although there are doubts over deputies Gabriel Paulista and Per Mertesacker. Murillo would be a smart addition as a result, although given he’s reasserted himself as a key member of the starting XI, if Inter were to offer him a contract extension, it’d be a surprise if he didn’t sign.

Monaco to Open Contract Talks with Kylian Mbappe

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t TalkSport), Monaco are set to open talks with teenage sensation and reported Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe about a contract extension.

As noted in the piece, the 18-year-old has been linked with the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool as of late. Mbappe has excelled up top for Leonardo Jardim’s enterprising side and recently netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Metz.

But it’s suggested Monaco want to tie down Mbappe on fresh terms, with his current deal set to expire in 2019.

Here is a look at why there has been so much buzz about the teenager as of late:

Although he’s showcased goalscoring instincts aplenty this season, there’s a lot more to Mbappe than just goals. His movement around the box is sharp, he finds space with ease and when he does pick up possession in deeper positions, he can pick a pass too.

Jerome Pugmire of the Associated Press hailed the talent of the forward, especially given his tender years:

As noted by TalkSport, comparisons have been made between Mbappe and Gunners legend Thierry Henry, so links to the Emirates Stadium are natural.

Even so, for the time being, Mbappe would benefit from staying put. Monaco are playing a sensational style of football this season, and Jardim is managing his development well. Signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 club, putting speculation aside and focusing squarely on his football would only be to the youngster’s benefit.