Report: Cavs Trade Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose to Jazz in 3-Team Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly parting ways with Derrick Rose.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported full details of the deal, which will see the Cavs send Jae Crowder and Rose to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz will send Joe Johnson to the Sacramento Kings, while Cleveland acquires Rodney Hood and George Hill.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reported Rose will "likely" be released by the Jazz.

Rose has encountered his fair share of turbulence, dating back to April 2012 when he suffered a torn ACL against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Since then, the 2010-11 MVP has been hounded by various medical woes—including a pair of meniscus tears—that have limited him to fewer than 70 appearances in each of the past five seasons.

And while he did flash some encouraging form last season with the New York Knicks before he tore his meniscus, Rose's brief stint in Northeast Ohio was derailed by persistent ankle issues.

Prior to the trade, Rose averaged 9.8 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field over 16 appearances.

Beyond the average production, Rose's time in Cleveland was defined by turbulence after he stepped away from the team in November while battling an ankle injury to ponder whether or not he wanted to continue playing, according to Wojnarowski and ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

Based on recent history, it's difficult to envision Rose faring much better in Utah or another team if he is indeed released.

But even if he does find a bit more success over the next two months, the absence of vintage burst and an inability to stay off the injury report figure to cloud Rose's future.