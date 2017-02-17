George 'The Animal' Steele's Greatest Moments in WWE Hall of Fame Career

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

It was impossible to forget Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele after he roamed the wrestling ring with his green tongue hanging out and tore into a ring turnbuckle to eat its insides. Steele was a singular, compelling and bizarre figure inside the squared circle.

As NXT champion Bobby Roode put it on Twitter, "Steele was one of the most unique and unforgettable characters ever in our business."

Sadly, Steele (real name: William James Myers) died on Friday, as WWE announced on its official website. The man known to a generation of WWE fans as The Animal was 79 years old.

It's natural now to reflect on Steele's accomplishments in the ring, the moments that most resonated and the stories that made him a part of WWE lore.

Steele began as a villain for the World Wrestling Federation in the late 1960s. He tangled with the company's top stars, never winning the world title but often giving the champs the most unorthodox test of their reigns. A babyface turn in 1985 catapulted him, making him an endearing part of the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era.

The Animal created memories as a lovesick simpleton, a loyal friend and, late in his career, as a member of a troupe of misfits. From his days as an unsettling challenger to his role as a comedy act, the following is a look at the late grappler's biggest moments en route to Hall of Fame enshrinement.