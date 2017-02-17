George 'The Animal' Steele's Greatest Moments in WWE Hall of Fame Career
It was impossible to forget Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele after he roamed the wrestling ring with his green tongue hanging out and tore into a ring turnbuckle to eat its insides. Steele was a singular, compelling and bizarre figure inside the squared circle.
As NXT champion Bobby Roode put it on Twitter, "Steele was one of the most unique and unforgettable characters ever in our business."
Sadly, Steele (real name: William James Myers) died on Friday, as WWE announced on its official website. The man known to a generation of WWE fans as The Animal was 79 years old.
It's natural now to reflect on Steele's accomplishments in the ring, the moments that most resonated and the stories that made him a part of WWE lore.
Steele began as a villain for the World Wrestling Federation in the late 1960s. He tangled with the company's top stars, never winning the world title but often giving the champs the most unorthodox test of their reigns. A babyface turn in 1985 catapulted him, making him an endearing part of the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era.
The Animal created memories as a lovesick simpleton, a loyal friend and, late in his career, as a member of a troupe of misfits. From his days as an unsettling challenger to his role as a comedy act, the following is a look at the late grappler's biggest moments en route to Hall of Fame enshrinement.
Challenging Bruno Sammartino
Bruno Sammartino reigned over what was then the World Wide Wrestling Federation for much of the '60s and '70s. He was the company's top dog, the hero to the everyman and the king of Madison Square Garden.
Steele served as one of the many villains attempting to topple the powerhouse.
The Animal challenged Sammartino for the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship dozens of times, the action often growing brutal. The two twice met in Texas Death matches and once in a Stretcher match, and in 1977, The Italian Superman left Steele bleeding in the corner.
Like his career overall, no one match stands out, but images of him grunting and growling mid-battle with Sammartino are of the lasting variety.
VIctory over Hulk Hogan (1984)
Steele continued to chase championship gold after the emergence of Hulkamania.
Just as he had done with Sammartino and Pedro Morales in the '60s and '70s, The Animal posed an unusual threat to Hulk Hogan's world title reign in the '80s. He flustered The Hulkster with his punishing, straight-ahead style.
Eye rakes and cheap shots had Hogan reeling.
Mr. Fuji, one of many managers Steele had guiding him, issued his own underhanded attack. The bowler-wearing scoundrel threw salt in Hogan's eyes, blinding the well-tanned titan. That led to Hogan stumbling outside the ring until the referee counted him out.
Steele didn't claim the WWF Championship that night due to the count-out, but he could claim a win (albeit a cheap one) over the company's biggest star.
The Face Turn (1985)
Steele's character was a natural fit for a heel role. He was a monstrous, uncontrollable predator out to hurt people. Few could have predicted that a change in alignment would propel his popularity to new heights.
On the first episode of Saturday Night's Main Event, Steele teamed with Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff against Ricky Steamboat and The U.S. Express. During the match, though, he began to squabble with his teammates.
Sheik and Volkoff refused to tag in at one point, leaving The Animal alone against Barry Windham.
The heels later attacked Steele, revealing they were tired of his antics. Captain Lou Albano was there to comfort him, cooling the fiery beast. Albano would soon become his manager, and Steele would be a hit as a fan favorite.
Steele connected with the audience in a way he hadn't before. Suddenly, he was a charming curiosity who embodied a cartoonish era.
'Saving' Miss Elizabeth (1987)
A character as strange as Steele's deserved a strange story. He got exactly that beginning in 1986.
The Animal became enamored with Randy Savage's valet and girlfriend, Miss Elizabeth. She was kind to him, but this was never going to evolve into a true love triangle. Steele remained lovelorn, though, which infuriated The Macho Man.
The feud saw Savage and Steele collide on several occasions, including a match that saw Elizabeth to the victor.
The most memorable incident during that span was in January 1987, when Steele kidnapped Miss Elizabeth, believing that he was saving her. The misunderstood monster carried the damsel out of the ringside area, setting off Savage in the process.
At Steamboat's Side at WrestleMania III (1987)
His own rivalry with Savage blended into Ricky Steamboat's story.
In an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania III, The Dragon sought revenge for Savage damaging his throat with a ring bell. The Macho Man had Miss Elizabeth in his corner; Steamboat had Steele.
Steele's wild energy added a layer to the classic bout.
When Savage tried to again clobber his foe with a ring bell, The Animal was there to stop him. And when Steamboat outlasted the champ and raised his newly won title in the air, Steele was right there, hollering with joy.
When one recalls Steamboat's big win, it's hard not to think of his green-tongued sidekick celebrating alongside him.
The Original Oddity (1999)
In the heart of the Attitude Era, Steele made a brief return as a mascot of sorts.
The Oddities, a freak show-like stable featuring Luna Vachon, Giant Silva, Kurrgan and Golga, invited Steele to join their ranks in 1999. The Animal fit right in. He was a strange character in a parade of strange characters.
Steele gave that group added star power.
It wasn't enough to keep The Oddities afloat for long, but his brief spell as the elder weirdo was fun and memorable. The longevity of Steele's character was on display, too, as he pulled off the act four decades in a row.
Steele was already a Hall of Famer at this point, WWE inducting him in 1995.
After The Animal's death, the wrestling world paid him tribute after tribute. Everyone from Triple H to Tommy Dreamer to Gail Kim shared kind words about the late bruiser. That's the least we can all do after Steele gifted us with so many memories.
