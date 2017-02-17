Draymond Green Clarifies Comments on James Dolan's 'Slave-Owner Mentality'

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he was speaking in general terms, and not directly about New York Knicks executive chairman James Dolan, when he made a remark about a "slave-master mentality" Wednesday on his podcast.

AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today passed along the original comments from the outspoken Warriors All-Star, which came on his Uninterrupted show, about the feud between Dolan and former Knicks forward Charles Oakley:

No. 1—(Oakley) is a legend. Treat him as such. Why is (Oakley) buying a ticket to a game, first off? ... It wasn't a problem when (Oakley) was speaking out (when he played in the 1990s). It wasn't a problem when he was protecting (the Knicks') superstars then. So if it wasn't a problem then when he was doing it for y'all, why is it all of a sudden a problem now when he speak out on something that he don't like, and now you want to disown him from your entire organization? ... That's a slave mentality. A slave-master mentality. That's ridiculous.

He provided additional context during an interview that's scheduled to air Saturday on ESPN Radio's Meet The All-Stars. He explained, "I can't say James Dolan is a racist. I don't know James Dolan.

"I never said James Dolan doesn't have a slave-master mentality. I said when you look at something and someone is doing something for someone and all of a sudden they can't anymore, that falls under the slave mentality."

Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was among those to react to Green's comments, saying on ESPN's The Jump the forward should "be careful."

"Draymond is taking on the top of NBA hierarchy," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I think he should be careful. These people have a lot of resources, and they may not like that."

He added: "I don't know Mr. Dolan well enough. I don't know what the situation is. I'm gonna mind my [own] business."

Meanwhile, Oakley has remained on the offensive, despite his short-lived ban from Madison Square Garden getting lifted.

In an interview with Maggie Gray of Sports Illustrated on Thursday, he appeared to compare the Knicks owner to former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the franchise after tapes surfaced where he made racist remarks.

Oakley doesn't expect a sudden resolution, saying, "No, some things can't be solved."

The problems between Dolan and Oakley had been rumbling under the surface for years, and they finally exploded last week. The situation has become a major issue for the organization—which had already been dealing with backlash for its lackluster on-court play—ever since.