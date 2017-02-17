    New York KnicksDownload App

    Draymond Green Clarifies Comments on James Dolan's 'Slave-Owner Mentality'

    SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 4: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 4, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he was speaking in general terms, and not directly about New York Knicks executive chairman James Dolan, when he made a remark about a "slave-master mentality" Wednesday on his podcast.

    AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today passed along the original comments from the outspoken Warriors All-Star, which came on his Uninterrupted show, about the feud between Dolan and former Knicks forward Charles Oakley:

    No. 1—(Oakley) is a legend. Treat him as such. Why is (Oakley) buying a ticket to a game, first off? ... It wasn't a problem when (Oakley) was speaking out (when he played in the 1990s). It wasn't a problem when he was protecting (the Knicks') superstars then. So if it wasn't a problem then when he was doing it for y'all, why is it all of a sudden a problem now when he speak out on something that he don't like, and now you want to disown him from your entire organization? ... That's a slave mentality. A slave-master mentality. That's ridiculous.

    He provided additional context during an interview that's scheduled to air Saturday on ESPN Radio's Meet The All-Stars. He explained, "I can't say James Dolan is a racist. I don't know James Dolan.

    "I never said James Dolan doesn't have a slave-master mentality. I said when you look at something and someone is doing something for someone and all of a sudden they can't anymore, that falls under the slave mentality."

    1. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    2. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    3. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    4. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    5. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    6. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    7. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    8. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    9. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    10. Draymond Green Steal and Dunk

    11. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    12. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    13. Kerr Ejected

    14. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    15. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    16. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    17. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    18. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    19. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    20. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    21. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    22. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    23. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    24. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    25. Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers

    26. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    27. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    28. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    29. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    30. This Night in the NBA

    31. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    32. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    33. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    34. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    35. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    36. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    37. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    38. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    39. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    40. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    41. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    42. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    43. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    44. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    45. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    46. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    47. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    48. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    49. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    50. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    51. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    52. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    53. Draymond Green Alley Oops to Andre Iguodala for the Dunk

    54. Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks

    55. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    56. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    57. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    58. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    59. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    60. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    61. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    62. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    63. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    64. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    65. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    66. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    67. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    68. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    69. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    70. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    71. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    72. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    73. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    74. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    75. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    76. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    77. Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers

    78. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    79. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    80. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    81. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    82. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    83. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    84. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    85. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    86. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    87. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    88. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was among those to react to Green's comments, saying on ESPN's The Jump the forward should "be careful."

    "Draymond is taking on the top of NBA hierarchy," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I think he should be careful. These people have a lot of resources, and they may not like that."

    He added: "I don't know Mr. Dolan well enough. I don't know what the situation is. I'm gonna mind my [own] business."

    Meanwhile, Oakley has remained on the offensive, despite his short-lived ban from Madison Square Garden getting lifted.

    In an interview with Maggie Gray of Sports Illustrated on Thursday, he appeared to compare the Knicks owner to former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the franchise after tapes surfaced where he made racist remarks.

    Oakley doesn't expect a sudden resolution, saying, "No, some things can't be solved."

    The problems between Dolan and Oakley had been rumbling under the surface for years, and they finally exploded last week. The situation has become a major issue for the organization—which had already been dealing with backlash for its lackluster on-court play—ever since.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 