    Chelsea Transfer News: Dominic Solanke to Leave, Reportedly Wants Liverpool Move

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Dominic Solanke of Chelsea arrives at the stadiium prior to kick off during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke will reportedly leave Stamford Bridge in the summer after contract negotiations ended, with the Blues unwilling to meet the striker's demands for a £50,000-a-week salary.

    According to Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard, the highly-rated 19-year-old also wanted a guarantee of regular game time, and he has now "been telling friends he is going to sign for Liverpool" when his current deal—worth £7,000 per week—expires in the summer.

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that Solanke's departure seems inevitable, per the Mirror's John Cross:

