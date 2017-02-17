Chelsea Transfer News: Dominic Solanke to Leave, Reportedly Wants Liverpool Move
Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke will reportedly leave Stamford Bridge in the summer after contract negotiations ended, with the Blues unwilling to meet the striker's demands for a £50,000-a-week salary.
According to Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard, the highly-rated 19-year-old also wanted a guarantee of regular game time, and he has now "been telling friends he is going to sign for Liverpool" when his current deal—worth £7,000 per week—expires in the summer.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that Solanke's departure seems inevitable, per the Mirror's John Cross:
John Cross @johncrossmirror
Conte admits he needs "a crystal ball" to see what the future is Dominic Solanke. "I think it's his will (to leave)."2/17/2017, 1:14:36 PM
More to follow.
