Tom Brady's Super Bowl 51 Comeback to Be Made into Book and Feature Film

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI comeback seemed scripted at times. Now it actually will be.

Anita Busch of Deadline reported Wednesday that a book and film centered on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and their come-from-behind 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons has been commissioned.

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who received an Oscar nomination for their work on The Fighter, will reunite with author Casey Sherman and Dave Hedge of the Boston Herald to handle writing duties. The four previously crossed paths when Tamasy and Johnson used Boston Strong, co-authored by Casey and Hedge, as inspiration for 2016's Patriot's Day film.



According to Busch, the writers plan to focus part of their narrative on the 2014 Deflategate controversy and its aftermath. Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season following a drawn-out investigation and litigation of his case, which ended when an appeals court found NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was within his rights to impose the ban.

The Patriots were also stripped of a 2016 first-round pick and fined $1 million.

The controversy was largely seen as a motivating factor for Brady and served as something of a rallying cry in the New England area. Fans mercilessly booed Goodell as he handed the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he now has a fractured friendship.

“Well,” Brady said in an interview with the MMQB's Peter King, “what’s the best way to fight? There’s only one fight I can win and that is how well I play. That’s the only one I can control, because I tried to play for 18 months and it didn’t work. So finally I said … ‘My team is going to go out and play great, I know they are going to, and when I come back, I am just going to do what I’ve always done."

Brady, of course, was speaking with the confidence of having led the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots scored the final 31 points after trailing, 28-3, in the third quarter, with Brady rewriting the record books along the way. His passing yards (466), completions (43) and attempts (62) all set Super Bowl records; he's also tied for the all-time lead in wins (five) and owns the most Super Bowl MVPs (four).

The win, to most, cemented him as the greatest quarterback in Super Bowl history. Suffice it to say it's going to take some Hollywood magic to portray this as a complete underdog story.