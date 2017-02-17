NBA Draft 2017: Stock Watch on Who's Rising and Falling

2 of 10

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Stock Report: Entering first-round picture

Draft ceiling: Mid-first round

Current status: Fringe first-rounder

Donovan Mitchell's athleticism had always drawn attention, but now he's converting it to interest by leading the top-10 Louisville Cardinals in scoring.

Mitchell's skills have made significant strides toward catching up to his signature explosiveness. He now ranks No. 6 nationally in box score plus-minus, averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 three-point makes per game.

With 58 threes, he's more than tripled last year's total (18), a significant development, given his limited size (6'3") and point guard skills (2.8 assists per 40 minutes). Mitchell has taken over stretches of games lately with microwave offense in the form of shooting, pull-up scoring and slashing.

He just did it in a road win at Syracuse on Monday with 11 late points in crunch time.

Mitchell's game ultimately took off on December 31 with a 25-point showing against Indiana. Since then, we've seen him pour 20 on both Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, 29 on Pittsburgh and 28 on North Carolina State.

At the least, he's positioned himself to be potentially viewed as a bench spark that can generate offense in spurts. The fact that he's strong, quick and averages 2.2 steals per game bodes well for his defensive outlook as well, another key selling point for Mitchell.

He'll have the chance to strengthen his case further by carrying Louisville to wins in March or April.