    Kyle Korver Becomes 7th Player in NBA History to Make 2,000 3-Point Shots

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on February 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.Ê NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.Ê (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver has put himself among the best in NBA history by knocking down his 2,000th three-point shot in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

    SportsCenter provided a look at those who have accomplished the feat:

    Korver went 6-of-8 from beyond the arc against the Pacers, scoring 22 points in the win.

    In 19 games since joining the Cavaliers in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks last month, Korver is averaging 11 points per game while knocking down 51.5 percent of his shots from three-point range.

    The 35-year-old has been a prolific outside shooter throughout his 14-year career, hitting 43 percent of his outside looks. He led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage three times, including a 53.6 percent mark in 2009-10 with the Utah Jazz.

    He went to one All-Star game in 2014-15 with the Hawks when he averaged a career-high 12.1 points per game.

    Korver has a long way to go now to catch Ray Allen, who has the all-time record with 2,973 made three-pointers. Reggie Miller is next, although the other four members of the 2,000 club are all active players. Joe Johnson and Stephen Curry will likely be the next to join the list, possibly next season.

