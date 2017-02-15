Draymond Green Says James Dolan Has 'Slave Master Mentality' with Charles Oakley

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the latest person to take exception to the way Charles Oakley has been treated by New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

Specifically, the All-Star didn't appreciate that Dolan said the former Knicks star may have a drinking problem on The Michael Kay Show (h/t USA Today's AJ Neuharth-Keusch).

"You doing it for me, it's all good," Green said on his Dray Day podcast, via Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "You doing it against me—you speaking out against my organization—it's not good anymore? That's a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That's ridiculous."

Dolan offered an apology Tuesday, but Oakley did not accept it, per Scott Cacciola and Mike Vorkunov of the New York Times.

Oakley was charged with three counts of assault at Madison Square Garden stemming from the incident at a Knicks game last week where he was removed by security guards. There were no alcohol-related charges issued.

"That's not something that you say to the world. That's not classy at all," Green said, referring to discussion of a potential drinking problem. "It's not OK for you to go say to the world as a multibillion-dollar organization. How can you even pin that on someone? Just throw that out there. That's grimy. I think that's wrong."

Oakley told the New York Post's Marc Berman he doesn't have a problem with alcohol.

Even after a meeting between Oakley, Dolan, commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan, it's clear this situation has not been resolved.