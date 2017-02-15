    UCLA BasketballDownload App

    Lonzo Ball's Dad LaVar Says His Son Will Be Better Than Stephen Curry

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins handles the ball against the USC Trojans during a NCAA Pac12 conference college basketball game at Galen Center on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    LaVar Ball set the bar high for his son Lonzo, who has played a starring role for the UCLA Bruins.

    In an interview with TMZ Sports, LaVar said Lonzo will be better than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

    Lonzo is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists for UCLA. At least in one regard, he compares favorably to the two-time reigning MVP. The freshman guard is shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. According to Sports-Reference.com, Ball is sixth in effective field goal percentage (67.1 percent) and 17th in true shooting percentage (67.6 percent).

    Ball's deep three-pointer with 32 seconds remaining in the Bruins' 82-79 upset of the then-No. 5 Oregon Ducks was undoubtedly Curry-like:

    Below is a statistical look at Ball and Curry:

    Lonzo Ball vs. Stephen Curry
    PlayerSeasonsPPGFG%3P%ASTSTL
    Ball2016-1715.4.549.4327.61.8
    Curry2006-0925.3.467.4123.72.1
    Source: Sports-Reference.com

    Many underrated Curry when he was coming out of Davidson in 2009, but he's now widely regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. He was also the best player on a Warriors team that won an NBA title in 2014-15 and registered a league-record 73 wins in 2015-16.

    While Ball has outperformed Curry in some categories, his dad is going out on a limb to project he'll surpass the four-time All-Star.

