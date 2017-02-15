Holly Holm Appeals UFC 208 Loss to Germaine de Randamie over Punches After Bell

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Following her loss against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 on Saturday, Holly Holm has filed an appeal of the result with the New York State Athletic Commission due to punches de Randamie threw after the end of two rounds.

Per Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting, Holm's attorneys filed the appeal asking the commission to review referee Todd Anderson for not deducting "one or more points from Germaine de Randamie following her repeated strikes thrown after the horn sounded to end Rounds 2 and 3."

During the fight, Holm and de Randamie were going back and forth when the bell sounded at the end of the second and third rounds.

The bell sounded signaling the end of the five-minute round, but Anderson did not intervene either time and de Randamie landed multiple punches that did damage to Holm. The second round, in particular, saw Holm tagged with a huge right hand that came late.

In the complaint, Holm's camp wants the commission to "review referee Anderson’s failure to assess a foul and render a decision regarding a point deduction following Round 2, and failure to assess a foul and a point deduction following Round 3, and determine an appropriate result."

Holm did last all five rounds before the judges awarded de Randamie a unanimous decision victory to become the first UFC women's featherweight champion.

Final decisions aren't easy to get overturned through commissions, though it's not impossible. Invicta FC's Tonya Evinger appealed a submission loss against Yana Kunitskaya in December on the grounds referee Mike England instructed her to change positions while in the submission hold.

The Missouri Office of Athletics overturned the result to a no contest and reinstated Evinger as the Invicta FC women's bantamweight champion.

It was a close fight on the scorecards, with de Randamie getting three scores of 48-47. If the commission finds Holm to be in the right, it will be at their discretion to determine if she should be declared the winner or if the result gets deemed a no contest to set up a possible rematch.