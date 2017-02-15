Malcolm Butler's Life Story to Be Subject of Biographical Movie

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tim Daniels Featured Columnist IV

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who became the hero of Super Bowl XLIX with a last-minute interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line, will have his life story turned into a biopic titled The Secondary.

Tatiana Siegel of the Hollywood Reporter passed along details of the project Wednesday. It's noted the film will follow the 26-year-old Mississippi native's journey from "running the fryolator at Popeyes to becoming the team's star cornerback."

Narrative Capital Partners, a production and finance organization based in both Los Angeles and New York City, acquired the rights to the story, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Managing partner Daniel Levin told the outlet the company sees a lot of potential in the biopic.

"Lion and The Secondary are against-all-odds stories of struggle and inspiration," Levin said. "[Agent] Derek [Simpson] would not stop until Malcolm got a chance."

Lion is a drama-based movie released in 2016 by Narrative Capital in coordination with multiple other production companies that garnered six Academy Award nominations. The Numbers noted the film has generated nearly $66 million in worldwide box office figures.

Butler has enjoyed a meteoric rise since finally getting his shot in the NFL after going undrafted out of West Alabama in 2014.

The defensive back didn't see much playing time as a rookie. He appeared in 11 games, including just a single start, for the 12-4 Patriots. The unheralded corner then burst into the national spotlight with the aforementioned interception of Wilson to secure the championship for New England.

He's proceeded to establish himself as one of the league's most reliable players at the position.

He tallied 67 combined tackles, 15 passes defended and two interceptions in 2015 en route to a Pro Bowl selection. He added 63 tackles, 17 passes defended and four picks this past season to earn a second-team All-Pro nod from the Associated Press.

In addition, the Patriots captured their second title in the past three years with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The star cornerback had two tackles in the triumph.

The success has Butler in position to cash in. Spotrac noted he's slated to become a restricted free agent once the new league year begins in March after making just $600,000 in base salary for the 2016 season. He should receive a massive raise from the Patriots or via an offer sheet from another team.

Meanwhile, financial details or a potential release date for the biopic were not immediately announced.