WWE Fastlane 2017: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at Raw PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Rematches and revenge will be key to building the rest of the WWE Fastlane 2017 card.

The Raw-exclusive pay-per-view's top fights are already set. Goldberg, Neville and Roman Reigns already have opponents lined up for the March 5 event.

But what of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson? Who will take on the Raw tag team champs? The bruisers need a dance partner for the upcoming PPV.

Newly crowned Raw women's titleholder Bayley needs a challenger. Sami Zayn needs a chance to exact vengeance. Fastlane can provide those Superstars with all of that.

The PPV's current lineup, per WWE.com, looks like this: