WWE Fastlane 2017: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at Raw PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Rematches and revenge will be key to building the rest of the WWE Fastlane 2017 card.

The Raw-exclusive pay-per-view's top fights are already set. Goldberg, Neville and Roman Reigns already have opponents lined up for the March 5 event.

But what of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson? Who will take on the Raw tag team champs? The bruisers need a dance partner for the upcoming PPV.

Newly crowned Raw women's titleholder Bayley needs a challenger. Sami Zayn needs a chance to exact vengeance. Fastlane can provide those Superstars with all of that.

The PPV's current lineup, per WWE.com, looks like this:

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg (WWE Universal Championship)

The latest developments on Raw, WWE's potential plans for WrestleMania and storyline projections help forecast what other matches and moments Fastlane will feature. Read on for a look at what's set to unfold at the PPV.