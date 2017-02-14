Lance Stephenson Injures Ankle vs. Cavaliers

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Lance Stephenson suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team announced he was doubtful to return with a sprained ankle.

The 26-year-old is in the midst of a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves and had four points on 2-of-2 shooting in three minutes before getting injured in the second quarter Tuesday. In three games, Stephenson was averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes per game.

He began the season with the New Orleans Pelicans but was waived in November.

While the matchup against the Cavs was just his 10th game of the season overall, he did show some of his old skill set, via the league's Twitter account:

Unfortunately, the latest injury leaves his future in jeopardy.

Stephenson was once considered one of the top young shooting guards in the NBA, averaging 13.8 points per game for the Indiana Pacers in 2013-14. After helping the squad make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals that season, he signed with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent.

His career has not been the same in the three years since, competing for five different organizations in that span.

Shabazz Muhammad will remain a go-to option off the bench for Minnesota with Stephenson unavailable.