Rob Gronkowski's Brother Glenn Signs Futures Contract with Patriots

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they have signed fullback Glenn Gronkowski—the brother of tight end Rob—to a futures contract.

An undrafted prospect out of Kansas State, Gronkowski latched on with the Buffalo Bills and made the initial 53-man roster in September. However, he was cut after Buffalo's Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Gronkowski was added to the Patriots' practice squad on four different occasions during the 2016 season, but he was never promoted to the team's active roster.

Although he didn't log any official statistics during his first year in the NFL, Gronkowski would appear to have a legitimate shot at competing for a roster spot with the defending Super Bowl champions in 2017.

James Develin was the lone fullback on New England's roster last season, but he's scheduled to become a free agent in March.

In three years at Kansas State, Gronkowski registered 16 carries for 51 yards, 15 catches for 369 yards and six total touchdowns.

