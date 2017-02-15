NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2017 Rosters, Start Time, TV Info and More

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

As we approach NBA All-Star Weekend, it's time for basketball fans to start getting excited about the yearly celebration of the game. The beauty of the NBA All-Star Game is that it never takes itself too seriously and aims to be a fan-oriented experience.

The game itself will take place on Sunday, February 19, but there are plenty of other activities to behold over the weekend. We're here to discuss Friday's event, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The celebrity game often creates more memorable moments for fans than the pro version. Plenty of fans have fond memories of Terrell Owens and Kevin Hart winning MVPs or of Jason Sudeikis launching up threes.

While favorites like Hart and Sudeikis won't be playing in this year's edition of the game, we still have plenty of intriguing celebrities and athletes to watch.

Let's take a look at the game, the rosters and the latest buzz surrounding the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

What: East vs. West



Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

When: Friday, February 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET

National TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Rosters

Celebrity All-Star Rosters Player Day Job East Team Brandon Armstrong Former D-League Player/Impressionist Win Butler Musician Nick Cannon Actor/TV Personality Rachel DeMita NBA2K TV Personality Ansel Elgort Actor Marc Lasry Milwaukee Bucks Owner Caleb McLaughlin Actor Peter Rosenberg Media Personality Oscar Schmidt Former Olympic Basketball Star Lindsay Whalen WNBA Player Jason Williams Former NBA Player Kris Wu Actor/Musician West Team Miles Brown Actor Tom Cavanagh Actor Mark Cuban Dallas Mavericks Owner Baron Davis Former NBA Player Andy Grammer Musician Jiang Jinfu Actor/Model Anthony Mackie Actor Romeo Miller Actor Hasan Minhaj Actor/Comedian Master P Actor/Comedian Candace Parker WNBA Player Aaron Sanchez Celebrity Chef

The West Team will be coached by ESPN‘s Michael Smith, Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green and TV celebrity Rocsi Diaz. The West Team will be coached by ESPN's Jemele Hill, Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry and rapper Fat Joe.

Latest Buzz

Returning Faces

We might not see old favorites like Owen, Hart or Ice Cube on the court Friday night, but that doesn't mean there won't be a number of familiar faces.

2016 celebrity MVP and Arcade Fire member Win Butler will be making his third appearance in the game. Actors Ansel Elgort and Kris Wu will each be making their second appearances. Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry will also be making his second appearance in the celebrity game.

Lasry won't be the only NBA owner in the game, though. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban returns to the celebrity court for the first time since 2010. According to someone who knows Cuban pretty well, the owner's return could spark some excitement.

"He can shoot—a lot," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said, per Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He'll add a lot to that game."

One of the most familiar faces from NBA celebrity history, comedian Nick Cannon, will also be on the court. He'll be making his ninth appearance in the all-star exhibition.

No Obama

One person we aren't likely to see on Friday—barring a monumental surprise, of course, is former U.S. President Barack Obama. However, this isn't due to a lack of folks trying to get him to participate in the game.

As For the Win's Nina Mandell recently pointed out, there have been both discussions and petitions floating around the internet revolving around Obama's potential appearance in the celebrity game.

Obama is well-known as a basketball fan and was noted for his pickup games while in office. His love of the game is so well-known, in fact, that Obama has even seen a sort of digital rebirth as an NBA star.

YouTube personality NykeFaller recently posted a video (see above) based on NBA 2K17's MyPlayer mode. In it, Obama sports a No. 44 Charlotte Hornets uniform and engages in the virtual antics we've come to know from the 2K series.

According to some who actually played with the real President Obama, his actual game wasn't too shabby, either.

Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan spoke with For the Win's Charles Curtis in a piece Curtis did about Obama's basketball history. Duncan had the following to say:

He's a fantastic defensive player. He's long, he understands angles, he understands how to force opponents into their weaknesses. Offensively, he's very crafty, very deceptive, will cut back door on you, has a very good crossover dribble. He'll knock down a shot when he's open. I don't say this lightly. He's a great teammate, he's the kind of guy you want on your team because it's all about winning.

Duncan actually knows a little something about the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Duncan played in the 2014 edition and recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Kevin Hart, who was named MVP, even attempted to pass the award to Duncan for his efforts.

How great would it be to see the former leader of the free world come out and dominate the celebrity game like Duncan did?

Unfortunately, it seems that NykeFaller's digital Obama will the only one we see on an NBA court this year.

No Kyrgios, Either

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios won't be participating in the celebrity game either, despite a little campaigning from—well, himself.

According to George Bellshaw of Metro.co.uk, Kyrgios actually pulled out of the ATP Rotterdam Open in order to make himself available for the celebrity game.

One can see from Kyrgios' Twitter account that the tennis pro is both a fan of basketball and of the Boston Celtics. Therefore, it's pretty easy to see why he would be interested in lacing up his tennis shoes on a different kind of court this weekend.

Alas, the NBA decided to leave Kyrgios with little more than hoop dreams.