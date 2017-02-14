    FC BarcelonaDownload App

    Champions League 2017: Top Scorers After Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results

    Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona on February 14, 2017
    CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Angel Di Maria was the architect of Barcelona's downfall in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, with the attacker grabbing a brace in a 4-0 victory in the first leg on Tuesday.

    Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani completed the shocking scoreline as Lionel Messi and his team-mates collapsed in Paris. 

    Messi remains the tournament's top scorer on 10 goals and will get a chance to increase his total in the return leg at the Camp Nou.

    Benfica defeated Borussia Dortmund in the night's other last-16 battle, winning the first leg 1-0 as Konstantinos Mitroglou found the back of the net.

    Here are Tuesday's results from Europe's top club competition, including the top scorers' chart:

    UEFA Champions League 2017: Tuesday Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Paris Saint-Germain4-0Barcelona
    Benfica1-0Borussia Dortmund
    UEFA.com
    UEFA Champions League 2017: Top Scorers
    PosPlayerClubGoals
    1Lionel MessiBarcelona10
    2Edinson CavaniPSG7
    3Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich5
    4Mesut OzilArsenal4
    4Riyad MahrezLeicester City4
    4Pierre-Emerick AubameyangBorussia Dortmund4
    4Karim BenzemaReal Madrid4
    4Arda TuranBarcelona4
    4Dries MertensNapoli4
    4Andre SilvaPorto4
    WhoScored.com

     

    Tuesday Recap

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match
    PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

    Barca stand on the edge of elimination from Europe after being pummelled by a brilliant PSG side at the Parc des Princes.

    The hosts dominated the La Liga champions throughout the match, and the sensational scoreline was well-deserved by the Paris club.

    Barca's fabled MSN trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were completely neutralised as the Parisians ran riot at home.

    Di Maria started the avalanche of goals after 18 minutes, finding the goal with a wonderful curling free-kick.

    Francois Mori/Associated Press

    Draxler's fine performance was rewarded with a goal shortly before half-time as his powerful effort flew past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

    It was 3-0 to the hosts as Di Maria claimed his brace after 55 minutes, curling his shot into the top corner as the mauling continued.

    Cavani wrapped up a fine night for PSG, blasting home with 19 minutes remaining as the Ligue 1 champions physically dominated a Barca side lacking heart and concentration. 

    Pundit Rio Ferdinand succinctly explained the outcome in Paris:

    In the night's other tie, Benfica stole the victory from BVB after the Bundesliga team dominated most of the match.

    Mitroglou poked home at the start of the second half, giving the Eagles a precious but undeserved lead.

    Dortmund gained a penalty soon after the goal as Ljubomir Fejsa handled the ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—who missed several chances—hit his spot-kick straight at goalkeeper Ederson.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund misses a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between SL Benfica and Borussia Dortmund on February 14, 2017
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    The Germans continued to attack as they searched for an equaliser, but the hosts dug in and defended their lead with vigour.

    It was a hugely disappointing night for Messi and his illustrious team-mates, but they were second in every department to a rampant PSG unit.

    It will take a miracle for the Catalans to overturn the deficit in the second leg, but if any side can score four goals without reply at home, it is the Spanish champions.

