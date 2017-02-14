Champions League 2017: Top Scorers After Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Angel Di Maria was the architect of Barcelona's downfall in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, with the attacker grabbing a brace in a 4-0 victory in the first leg on Tuesday.

Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani completed the shocking scoreline as Lionel Messi and his team-mates collapsed in Paris.

Messi remains the tournament's top scorer on 10 goals and will get a chance to increase his total in the return leg at the Camp Nou.

Benfica defeated Borussia Dortmund in the night's other last-16 battle, winning the first leg 1-0 as Konstantinos Mitroglou found the back of the net.

Here are Tuesday's results from Europe's top club competition, including the top scorers' chart:

UEFA Champions League 2017: Tuesday Results Home Score Away Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA.com

UEFA Champions League 2017: Top Scorers Pos Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 10 2 Edinson Cavani PSG 7 3 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 5 4 Mesut Ozil Arsenal 4 4 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City 4 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 4 4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 4 4 Arda Turan Barcelona 4 4 Dries Mertens Napoli 4 4 Andre Silva Porto 4 WhoScored.com

Tuesday Recap

Barca stand on the edge of elimination from Europe after being pummelled by a brilliant PSG side at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts dominated the La Liga champions throughout the match, and the sensational scoreline was well-deserved by the Paris club.

Barca's fabled MSN trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were completely neutralised as the Parisians ran riot at home.

Di Maria started the avalanche of goals after 18 minutes, finding the goal with a wonderful curling free-kick.

Draxler's fine performance was rewarded with a goal shortly before half-time as his powerful effort flew past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It was 3-0 to the hosts as Di Maria claimed his brace after 55 minutes, curling his shot into the top corner as the mauling continued.

Cavani wrapped up a fine night for PSG, blasting home with 19 minutes remaining as the Ligue 1 champions physically dominated a Barca side lacking heart and concentration.

Pundit Rio Ferdinand succinctly explained the outcome in Paris:

In the night's other tie, Benfica stole the victory from BVB after the Bundesliga team dominated most of the match.

Mitroglou poked home at the start of the second half, giving the Eagles a precious but undeserved lead.

Dortmund gained a penalty soon after the goal as Ljubomir Fejsa handled the ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—who missed several chances—hit his spot-kick straight at goalkeeper Ederson.

The Germans continued to attack as they searched for an equaliser, but the hosts dug in and defended their lead with vigour.

It was a hugely disappointing night for Messi and his illustrious team-mates, but they were second in every department to a rampant PSG unit.

It will take a miracle for the Catalans to overturn the deficit in the second leg, but if any side can score four goals without reply at home, it is the Spanish champions.