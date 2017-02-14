Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Money Says Potential Fight Is 'Very Close'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC megastar Conor McGregor have publicly flirted with the idea of locking horns in a boxing match, and comments made by Mayweather on Feb. 11 suggest the dream bout could soon become reality.

According to ESPN.com, Mayweather told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith at the game between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder that "we're getting very, very close" with regard to an agreement on a bout with McGregor.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto spoke to NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell, who confirmed there have been "real discussions" with "the real players involved" on the bout. Okamoto also added McGregor is in Las Vegas today.

McGregor's agent, Audie Attar, informed Okamoto in December that the Irishman had obtained a professional boxing license for the state of California.

In January, UFC president Dana White appeared on Fox Sports 1's The Herd (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMAJunkie.com) and offered Mayweather $25 million to box McGregor.

Per TMZ Sports, Mayweather turned down the offer and called White a "comedian."

McGregor made his desire to fight Mayweather clear during a Jan. 28 interview with Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com (h/t Jay Anderson of MMANews.com):

I have my eyes on one thing right now, and that's Floyd Mayweather. That fight is more than just being explored. There's a lot of steps, but it's the fight to make. It's the fight I want. I believe this is the first billion fight, so people have to pay for a billion dollar fight. I believe it will happen at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.

In response, Mayweather said on Showtime (h/t ESPN.com) that he wants the fight as well: "I believe the fight could happen. He's a tough competitor and has proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up. So we'll just have to see what the future holds. Hopefully we can make the fight happen."

The 39-year-old Mayweather retired following his September 2015 victory over Andre Berto, but he has come out of retirement before.

Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 as a professional boxer, while McGregor boasts a 21-3 record in the Octagon and is the current UFC Lightweight champion.