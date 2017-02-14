Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Boxing Betting Odds, Analysis

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is enjoying his retirement from professional boxing with a career record of 49-0. In recent interviews, “Money” Mayweather has stated that the one fight that he'd come out of retirement for at this point would be one against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather is going off as a -1400 favorite (bet $1,400 to win $100) in this potential boxing match at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. A McGregor upset would pay backers of the UFC superstar at +750 odds (bet $100 to win $750).

Floyd Mayweather has won each of his last seven fights by decision, methodically defending against his opponents' blows while getting in plenty of calculated jabs of his own. In addition to being an excellent boxer, Mayweather is also known to be a shrewd businessman, picking and choosing his fights without leaving himself vulnerable to a potential upset.

There are plenty of reasons why a fight against Conor McGregor is so appealing. The money this fight would generate is an obvious one, as is the chance to improve to 50-0. In the ring, this is a fantastic hypothetical matchup for Floyd. Not only is he the far superior boxer, but he is also conditioned to go long distances.

McGregor has had issues with fatigue in matches that he hasn't ended quickly in his UFC career, and while boxing is a different beast, the long fights that are Mayweather's bread and butter would almost certainly wear out McGregor.

Of course, Conor McGregor will know this, too. McGregor has a 21-3 record as a professional in the MMA including a 17-1 record over his last 18 fights, and all but three of those 17 wins were by way of knockout.

As one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, McGregor will know coming into this fight that he isn't going to out-box Mayweather, and that his best chance for an upset will be a knockout. If this fight happens, expect McGregor to be on the attack early and often.

The issue for McGregor is that this strategy has never worked against Floyd Mayweather, who is a defensive mastermind who has proved to be difficult to hit even from the world's most talented boxers. Oddsmakers understand this advantage, which is why they have made Mayweather such an overwhelming favorite in this dream fight.