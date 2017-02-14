Kevin Love Injury Update: Cavaliers PF Underwent Knee Surgery, Miss 6 Weeks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

An MRI revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love underwent a minor surgery on his left knee and will miss six weeks.

The Cavaliers announced Love underwent arthroscopic surgery to "remove a loose body in his left knee." The announcement added Love is expected to return in "approximately six weeks."

Will Burge of WTAM 1100 first reported the news.

Love was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, and he was sent for a second opinion, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com).

That prompted head coach Tyronn Lue to admit he was worried about Love's status: "Always concerned when guys are going down. And we're already limited as it is. Definitely concerned, but gotta see how he feels. Just get evaluated tomorrow and see how he feels."

Love is enjoying his best season with the Cavs since being traded from the T-Wolves in 2014, as he is averaging 20.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Nagging injuries have been an issue for the 28-year-old veteran during his time in Cleveland, as he missed some time recently with back spasms.

Love also missed all but four games during the team's 2014-15 playoff run due to a shoulder dislocation.

The former UCLA standout has often been the subject of trade rumors during his relatively short tenure with the team, and that has been especially true this season.

Per ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, the New York Knicks have attempted to acquire Love in a deal for Carmelo Anthony, however Cleveland has been resistant.

Love is a vital part of the Cavaliers' drive toward a second consecutive championship, and potentially being without him for any period of time could be a significant blow to the chances of a repeat.

The 6'10" big man's ability to rebound and stretch the floor can be replicated by few players in the NBA, and the Cavs have nobody capable of single-handedly replacing his production.

Cleveland is severely lacking in terms of frontcourt depth, with Channing Frye and 10-day contract signee Derrick Williams as the only backups to Love and starting center Tristan Thompson.

That could force the Cavaliers to turn to a smaller lineup with LeBron James at power forward, provided Love misses some additional time.

James, Love and Kyrie Irving have shouldered the lion's share of the offensive load this season, and there will be even more pressure on LeBron and Irving to carry the team during Love's possible absence.

The Cavs are beginning to lose their grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and if Love's injury persists and carries over into the playoffs, then they'll be in legitimate danger of having their NBA Finals streak snapped at two.