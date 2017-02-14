    San Francisco 49ersDownload App

    Robert Saleh Reportedly to Be Named 49ers DC: Contract Details and Reaction

    This is a 2016 photo of Robert Saleh of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. This image reflects the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster as of Wednesday, April 20, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Robert Saleh will reportedly be the San Francisco 49ers' fourth defensive coordinator in as many years.

    Adam Caplan of ESPN cited a source on Monday and reported the 49ers were expected to make the hire. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirmed the report.

    Zac Jackson of Pro Football Talk noted there was previous talk of Saleh sharing duties with Atlanta Falcons assistant Jerome Henderson, but Caplan clarified there wouldn't be a co-defensive coordinator situation.

    Saleh was the Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach for the past three seasons. He also boasts previous experience in the NFC West since he was a defensive quality control aide from 2011 to 2013 for the Seattle Seahawks, per Marc Sessler of NFL.com.

    Cam Inman of the Mercury News pointed out the 38-year-old Saleh began his NFL coaching career with the Houston Texans from 2005 to 2010, during a span when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was also on the staff.

    Despite that familiarity between Saleh and Shanahan, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle said the new hire was not San Francisco's first choice. Rather, it went after Gus Bradley—who became the San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator—and Vic Fangio—whom the Chicago Bears wouldn't release from the last year of his contract.

    1. Insider Buzz: NFL GMs Skeptical of 49ers Power Structure Under Lynch & Shanahan

    2. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    3. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    4. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    5. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    6. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    7. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    8. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    9. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    10. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    11. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    12. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    13. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    14. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    15. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    16. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    17. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    18. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    19. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    20. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    21. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    22. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    23. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    24. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    25. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    26. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    27. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    28. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    29. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    30. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    31. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    32. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    33. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    34. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    35. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    36. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    37. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    38. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    39. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    40. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    41. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    42. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    43. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    44. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    45. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    46. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    47. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    48. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    49. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    50. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    51. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    52. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    53. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    54. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    55. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    56. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    57. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    58. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    59. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    60. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    61. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    62. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    63. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    64. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    65. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    66. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    67. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    68. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    69. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    70. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    71. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    72. Insider Buzz: 49ers' Next Coach Will Pick the GM

    73. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    74. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    75. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    76. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    77. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    78. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    79. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    80. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    81. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    82. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    83. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    84. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    85. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    86. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    87. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    88. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    89. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    90. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    Saleh may not have been the top option for the 49ers, but he helped coach a Jacksonville defense that was an impressive sixth in the league in total yards allowed in 2016. What's more, linebackers Paul Posluszny and Telvin Smith each finished with more than 100 tackles during the campaign.

    San Francisco's defense needs production like that after a dismal 2-14 finish in 2016.

    Branch pointed out the 49ers "allowed the eighth-most yards (6,052) and ninth-most points (480) in league history" and set a league record by allowing a 100-yard rusher for seven consecutive contests. As a result, the 49ers finished dead last in rushing yards allowed in 2016.

    Caplan said they'll likely institute a 4-3 defense.

    Inman provided a silver lining and noted the 49ers will return a handful of starters who suffered injuries and missed time in 2016, including linebackers NaVorro Bowman and Ray-Ray Armstrong, defensive backs Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward, and defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

    Saleh will need all the help he can get from those playmakers as he looks to turn around the defense for the once-proud franchise that will try to avoid a third straight losing season in 2017.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 