Alabama Football: Underclassmen with Best Chances to Earn Starting Spots in 2017

5 of 9

A lot of fans will look at them and think, "There's no way these guys are in their second years."

While Isaiah Buggs is being counted on to immediately fill a rotation spot, Raekwon Davis and Quinnen Williams will be out to prove that they're ready to make their marks.

Davis is listed as 6'7", 315 pounds, and he looks it. Despite redshirting, Williams has been drawing heaps of praise from teammates.

"Raekwon Davis is very strong," Dalvin Tomlinson said. "He's one of those strong freshmen who comes in and doesn't have to worry about strength because it was given to him naturally.

"Quinnen is more of a technical freshman. He has learned so much technique over the year, through the summer and fall camp and through the season. His technique is so good as a freshman you might think he is an upperclassman. He can produce so much power coming out of his hips and things like that as a freshman. They both have unlimited potential for the future."

After being patient and waiting for his chance, Da'Shawn Hand will man one end spot alongside Da'Ron Payne. Joshua Frazier, a key reserve at nose guard last season, will be looking to earn a larger role along with Jamar King.

Among newcomers, odds are that freshmen LaBryan Ray and Phidarian Mathis will play this year, while Buggs is already enrolled.

"It is very exciting to look at my position and really where I'm from [that] I'm able to come in and contribute right away," Buggs said. "It's there for me. The only way it won't happen is if I mess that up."