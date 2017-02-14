Alabama Football: Underclassmen with Best Chances to Earn Starting Spots in 2017
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Turnover is a regular thing with the University of Alabama football program, and this year is no different. The three-time reigning SEC champions will have to replace at least 10 starters from the 2016 team, not including two special teams players.
A lot of them are top-notch talents. On Monday, the NFL announced that 10 former Crimson Tide players had been invited to participate in the upcoming combine in Indianapolis (Feb. 28 to March 6): Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Reuben Foster, O.J. Howard, Marlon Humphrey, Eddie Jackson, Cam Robinson, ArDarius Stewart, Dalvin Tomlinson and Tim Williams.
In some cases, obvious replacements are waiting in the wings, and a few players in the latest recruiting class will get opportunities to fill roles immediately. Others figure to get playing time, including quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, as they're the only reserves, and running back Najee Harris, the nation's top prospect, according to Scout.com.
However, the following underclassmen, which, specific to this story, means players who aren't seniors, have the best chances to earn starting spots with the 2017 Crimson Tide.
Trevon Diggs, Wide Receiver
With Alabama looking to replace both ArDarius Stewart, who left early for the NFL, and Gehrig Dieter, there are two starting jobs and numerous rotation spots to be filled.
Veterans Robert Foster and Cam Sims will be competing for the starting jobs, and Alabama landed a stellar group of wide receivers, including early enrollees Jerry Jeudy and Tyrell Shavers, plus Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III (Chadarius Townsend's position has yet to be decided).
But Trevon Diggs will be tough to beat.
As a freshman, he finished with 11 catches for 88 yards and also returned 13 punts after Eddie Jackson suffered a season-ending leg fracture.
According to O.J. Howard, of all the young players on the roster, Diggs may have made the most progress during College Football Playoff practices.
"What he does for our team, returning punts as a true freshman in big games, has been great," Howard said. "He's just been focused on doing the right things—special teams, also offense. When he gets out there and gets his plays called, he does the right thing. He goes hard."
Alex Leatherwood and Elliot Baker, Offensive Line
Alabama has two openings on the offensive line, and both true freshman Alex Leatherwood and junior college transfer Elliot Baker are already on campus.
"Big guys," said defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, another junior college transfer.
Alabama lists Leatherwood as 6'6", 327 pounds and Baker as 6'7", 295.
Moreover, Lester Cotton probably didn't help his chances when he was arrested for marijuana possession over the weekend.
The goal will be to get the best five offensive linemen on the field together, so look for the coaching staff to do some experimenting during the spring. Starting right tackle Jonah Williams could slide to the left side, depending on whatever combination works best.
In addition to a tackle spot, right guard is also open, and Dallas Warmack, Josh Casher and J.C. Hassenauer figure to be in the mix.
Hale Hentges, Tight End
Even though O.J. Howard was the primary starter at tight end for the Crimson Tide, Hale Hentges was often the player who joined him whenever Alabama used a two-tight end formation.
"It's such a unique position because of everything you are asked to do," Hentges said. "Especially here, we are doing everything from pass blocking to run blocking to blocking in space, blocking on the edge to running deep routes, running short routes, being asked to play on the goal line.
"It's a very technical position, and not only do you have to be a tackle, but you also have to be a wide receiver."
Look for Hentges to be the every-down tight end and for sophomore Miller Forristall to be an H-back option like pass-catching tight end Brad Smelley was a few years ago.
Raekwon Davis and Quinnen Williams, Defensive Line
A lot of fans will look at them and think, "There's no way these guys are in their second years."
While Isaiah Buggs is being counted on to immediately fill a rotation spot, Raekwon Davis and Quinnen Williams will be out to prove that they're ready to make their marks.
Davis is listed as 6'7", 315 pounds, and he looks it. Despite redshirting, Williams has been drawing heaps of praise from teammates.
"Raekwon Davis is very strong," Dalvin Tomlinson said. "He's one of those strong freshmen who comes in and doesn't have to worry about strength because it was given to him naturally.
"Quinnen is more of a technical freshman. He has learned so much technique over the year, through the summer and fall camp and through the season. His technique is so good as a freshman you might think he is an upperclassman. He can produce so much power coming out of his hips and things like that as a freshman. They both have unlimited potential for the future."
After being patient and waiting for his chance, Da'Shawn Hand will man one end spot alongside Da'Ron Payne. Joshua Frazier, a key reserve at nose guard last season, will be looking to earn a larger role along with Jamar King.
Among newcomers, odds are that freshmen LaBryan Ray and Phidarian Mathis will play this year, while Buggs is already enrolled.
"It is very exciting to look at my position and really where I'm from [that] I'm able to come in and contribute right away," Buggs said. "It's there for me. The only way it won't happen is if I mess that up."
Mack Wilson, Linebacker
As a freshman, Mack Wilson looked like he was following the Reuben Foster plan for getting playing time: Knock some people around on special teams for a year and then move into a more regular role.
Shaun Dion Hamilton will be coming off knee surgery and might be held out of the spring, which should give Wilson a chance to show coaches that he's ready for more while competing with Ben Davis and Keith Holcombe.
But the key to the starting linebacker corps may be Rashaan Evans, who is going into his senior year. He filled in well for Hamilton in the College Football Playoff, but he can also play outside linebacker, which gives the coaching staff options.
Regardless, Wilson participated in every game in 2016, and his playing time will only rise.
The Outside Linebackers
With Ryan Anderson and Tim Williams having both moved on, this will be the competition to watch in the spring and fall camps.
With Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Hall, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley and early enrollee Dylan Moses, Alabama is loaded at the two positions, and none of the primary contenders are going into their senior years. Plus, Rashaan Evans might potentially be in the mix as well.
"Christian and Anfernee, they've really grown as players," Anderson said. "Christian is getting better every day. Anfernee is getting better every day. Those two dudes are going to be real good.
"Terrell Hall, he's getting better. T. Hall, he's a very smart kid. He catches on to stuff the first time you tell him. He's learning how to play. He's learning how to practice hard so he can play hard. So it's fun watching them."
Jennings, who made two starts in 2016, will probably open the spring atop the depth chart at Jack linebacker, head coach Nick Saban's hybrid defensive end-linebacker spot, while Miller is the front-runner at strong-side linebacker, commonly referred to as Sam.
Either way, all of them are going to be on the field a lot in 2017.
A Defensive Back to Be Determined
With Marlon Humphrey having declared for the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore, the secondary has an opening, and All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick is able to play either corner or safety.
He made the switch midseason to replace the injured Eddie Jackson at strong safety. Fitzpatrick could go back to cornerback, but it'll be like the offensive line and getting the best combination of players on the field together.
Safety Hootie Jones and cornerbacks Tony Brown and Levi Wallace, who are all heading into their senior seasons, might be the players to beat, but regardless, young reserves like cornerbacks Shyheim Carter and Jared Mayden figure to push them. Two others to keep an eye on are Aaron Robinson and Nigel Knott, who redshirted last season.
"Probably Aaron Robinson," Humphrey said about which player in the secondary had improved the most. "He's shown a lot of improvement, I think. Him and Shyheim have done a lot of good. Jared Mayden's been kind of playing a lot of different positions, but he's showed improvement.
"Nigel Knott finally got healthy. You didn't get to see him much early, but he's been getting a lot more reps with me being down and some other guys being down. All the younger dudes have really shown big strides, so it's been interesting to watch them grow."
Joseph Bulovas and Thomas Fletcher, Special Teams
Long snapper Thomas Fletcher is already on campus and will start working a new holder in the spring (a role previously held by transferred quarterback Cooper Bateman).
Kicker Joseph Bulovas still isn't officially listed on Alabama's roster as being part of the recent signing class, but he wasn't expected to be an early enrollee anyway. That's when his competition with Andy Pappanastos is expected to begin.
Quotes were obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted.
