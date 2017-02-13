WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 13

1 of 13

Monday's WWE Raw took the audience's collective heart on a wild ride.

Emmalina's sort of arrival left us feeling empty. Kevin Owens burning the Festival of Friendship to ash was agonizing drama. Bayley's Raw Women's Championship win then left fans soaring.

It was a night of big moments for some Superstars in Las Vegas and a display of others' lack of momentum.

Chris Jericho was at his finest as he poured his guts out to his best friend. Samoa Joe killed it as a fang-bearing beast in a suit.

Under the high points of Monday's Raw, though, lie flaws like The New Day's lack of direction, the hurried nature of cruiserweight bouts and an insistence on making Roman Reigns Superman.

Read on for a full review and recap of the red brand's trip to Sin City, from Reigns' demands to Bayley's career apex.