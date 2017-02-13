    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 22 Match

    VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Florian Lejeune of Eibar in action during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and SD Eibar at Mestalla Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Eibar cruised to a 4-0 win over Granada during Monday's La Liga action, the final match of Week 22 of the 2016-17 season.

    The Basques took an early lead through Adrian Gonzalez, who converted from the penalty spot, and Granada never recovered. The visitors remain in second-to-last place following the conclusion of the match.

    Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosClubPlWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid2015415418+3649
    2Barcelona2214626118+4348
    3Sevilla2214444428+1646
    4Atletico Madrid2212643918+2142
    5Real Sociedad2213273631+541
    6Villarreal229942915+1436
    7Eibar2210573629+735
    8Athletic Club2210572826+235
    9Espanyol228863029+132
    10Celta Vigo219393336-330
    11Las Palmas227783133-228
    12Alaves226972128-727
    13Real Betis216692131-1024
    14Malaga225892936-723
    15Valencia2155112940-1120
    16Deportivo La Coruna2147102634-819
    17Leganes2246121537-2218
    18Sporting Gijon2244142443-1916
    19Granada2227131748-3113
    20Osasuna2217142449-2510
    WhoScored.com

    The full results for Week 22:

    La Liga Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Espanyol1-2Real Sociedad
    Real Betis0-0Valencia
    Alaves0-6Barcelona
    Athletic Club2-1Deportivo La Coruna
    Osasuna1-3Real Madrid
    Villarreal1-1Malaga
    Leganes0-2Sporting Gijon
    Las Palmas0-1Sevilla
    Atletico Madrid3-2Celta Vigo
    Eibar4-0Granada
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    Granada's win over Las Palmas in Week 21 was reason for optimism, but the squad came back to Earth on Monday, as in-form Eibar trashed them 4-0 in the Basque Country.

    AS English's Robbie Dunne wondered how manager Lucas Alcaraz still had a job after yet another dreadful outing:

    Gonzalez converted a penalty to give the hosts an early lead, and Sergi Enrich―who has now scored four goals in his last three matches―doubled their lead before half-time.

    Per La Liga's official Twitter account, the forward made some club history as well on Monday:

    Ivan Ramis and Pedro Leon added two more goals in the span of 10 minutes after the break, handing Eibar a comfortable win over one of the most disappointing teams in this year's La Liga.

    Like last season, Eibar are once again entertaining fans and pundits alike, and after 22 weeks of action, the tiny club sits in seventh place―just one spot out of the race for the UEFA Europa League and six points behind Atletico Madrid and the final UEFA Champions League ticket.

    As shared by Marca's Euan McTear, their current run truly is a remarkable achievement:

    Eibar are unlikely to catch the Champions League and title hopefuls, who almost all did what they were supposed to do. The top five teams in the standings all won, while Villarreal drew for the second week in a row, against Malaga.

    Real Madrid did not have it easy against last-placed Osasuna, and the 3-1 final score made the match seem far more comfortable than it actually was. Per the club's official twitter account, manager Zinedine Zidane was not surprised their opponents gave them such a tough challenge:

    Barcelona cruised to a 6-0 win over Alaves but lost right-back Aleix Vidal to a dreadful ankle injury in the process, and Atletico Madrid needed a late rally to get past Celta Vigo.

    Sevilla scored just the single goal against Las Palmas, and Real Sociedad battled to a 2-1 win over Espanyol in Catalonia.

    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 