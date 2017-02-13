La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 22 Match

fotopress/Getty Images

Eibar cruised to a 4-0 win over Granada during Monday's La Liga action, the final match of Week 22 of the 2016-17 season.

The Basques took an early lead through Adrian Gonzalez, who converted from the penalty spot, and Granada never recovered. The visitors remain in second-to-last place following the conclusion of the match.

Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:

La Liga Standings Pos Club Pl W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 20 15 4 1 54 18 +36 49 2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 +43 48 3 Sevilla 22 14 4 4 44 28 +16 46 4 Atletico Madrid 22 12 6 4 39 18 +21 42 5 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 +5 41 6 Villarreal 22 9 9 4 29 15 +14 36 7 Eibar 22 10 5 7 36 29 +7 35 8 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 +2 35 9 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 +1 32 10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 33 36 -3 30 11 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 31 33 -2 28 12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 21 28 -7 27 13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 21 31 -10 24 14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 -7 23 15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 -11 20 16 Deportivo La Coruna 21 4 7 10 26 34 -8 19 17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 15 37 -22 18 18 Sporting Gijon 22 4 4 14 24 43 -19 16 19 Granada 22 2 7 13 17 48 -31 13 20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 -25 10 WhoScored.com

The full results for Week 22:

La Liga Results Home Score Away Espanyol 1-2 Real Sociedad Real Betis 0-0 Valencia Alaves 0-6 Barcelona Athletic Club 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid Villarreal 1-1 Malaga Leganes 0-2 Sporting Gijon Las Palmas 0-1 Sevilla Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo Eibar 4-0 Granada WhoScored.com

Recap

Granada's win over Las Palmas in Week 21 was reason for optimism, but the squad came back to Earth on Monday, as in-form Eibar trashed them 4-0 in the Basque Country.

AS English's Robbie Dunne wondered how manager Lucas Alcaraz still had a job after yet another dreadful outing:

Gonzalez converted a penalty to give the hosts an early lead, and Sergi Enrich―who has now scored four goals in his last three matches―doubled their lead before half-time.

Per La Liga's official Twitter account, the forward made some club history as well on Monday:

Ivan Ramis and Pedro Leon added two more goals in the span of 10 minutes after the break, handing Eibar a comfortable win over one of the most disappointing teams in this year's La Liga.

Like last season, Eibar are once again entertaining fans and pundits alike, and after 22 weeks of action, the tiny club sits in seventh place―just one spot out of the race for the UEFA Europa League and six points behind Atletico Madrid and the final UEFA Champions League ticket.

As shared by Marca's Euan McTear, their current run truly is a remarkable achievement:

Eibar are unlikely to catch the Champions League and title hopefuls, who almost all did what they were supposed to do. The top five teams in the standings all won, while Villarreal drew for the second week in a row, against Malaga.

Real Madrid did not have it easy against last-placed Osasuna, and the 3-1 final score made the match seem far more comfortable than it actually was. Per the club's official twitter account, manager Zinedine Zidane was not surprised their opponents gave them such a tough challenge:

Barcelona cruised to a 6-0 win over Alaves but lost right-back Aleix Vidal to a dreadful ankle injury in the process, and Atletico Madrid needed a late rally to get past Celta Vigo.

Sevilla scored just the single goal against Las Palmas, and Real Sociedad battled to a 2-1 win over Espanyol in Catalonia.