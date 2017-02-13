La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 22 Match
Eibar cruised to a 4-0 win over Granada during Monday's La Liga action, the final match of Week 22 of the 2016-17 season.
The Basques took an early lead through Adrian Gonzalez, who converted from the penalty spot, and Granada never recovered. The visitors remain in second-to-last place following the conclusion of the match.
Here's a look at the current La Liga standings:
|La Liga Standings
|Pos
|Club
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|20
|15
|4
|1
|54
|18
|+36
|49
|2
|Barcelona
|22
|14
|6
|2
|61
|18
|+43
|48
|3
|Sevilla
|22
|14
|4
|4
|44
|28
|+16
|46
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|12
|6
|4
|39
|18
|+21
|42
|5
|Real Sociedad
|22
|13
|2
|7
|36
|31
|+5
|41
|6
|Villarreal
|22
|9
|9
|4
|29
|15
|+14
|36
|7
|Eibar
|22
|10
|5
|7
|36
|29
|+7
|35
|8
|Athletic Club
|22
|10
|5
|7
|28
|26
|+2
|35
|9
|Espanyol
|22
|8
|8
|6
|30
|29
|+1
|32
|10
|Celta Vigo
|21
|9
|3
|9
|33
|36
|-3
|30
|11
|Las Palmas
|22
|7
|7
|8
|31
|33
|-2
|28
|12
|Alaves
|22
|6
|9
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|27
|13
|Real Betis
|21
|6
|6
|9
|21
|31
|-10
|24
|14
|Malaga
|22
|5
|8
|9
|29
|36
|-7
|23
|15
|Valencia
|21
|5
|5
|11
|29
|40
|-11
|20
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|21
|4
|7
|10
|26
|34
|-8
|19
|17
|Leganes
|22
|4
|6
|12
|15
|37
|-22
|18
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|22
|4
|4
|14
|24
|43
|-19
|16
|19
|Granada
|22
|2
|7
|13
|17
|48
|-31
|13
|20
|Osasuna
|22
|1
|7
|14
|24
|49
|-25
|10
The full results for Week 22:
|La Liga Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Espanyol
|1-2
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|0-0
|Valencia
|Alaves
|0-6
|Barcelona
|Athletic Club
|2-1
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Osasuna
|1-3
|Real Madrid
|Villarreal
|1-1
|Malaga
|Leganes
|0-2
|Sporting Gijon
|Las Palmas
|0-1
|Sevilla
|Atletico Madrid
|3-2
|Celta Vigo
|Eibar
|4-0
|Granada
Recap
Granada's win over Las Palmas in Week 21 was reason for optimism, but the squad came back to Earth on Monday, as in-form Eibar trashed them 4-0 in the Basque Country.
AS English's Robbie Dunne wondered how manager Lucas Alcaraz still had a job after yet another dreadful outing:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
Is Lucas Alcaraz immune to the sack or do Granada accept that they have already lost their battle to stay in the top flight?2/13/2017, 9:07:36 PM
Gonzalez converted a penalty to give the hosts an early lead, and Sergi Enrich―who has now scored four goals in his last three matches―doubled their lead before half-time.
Per La Liga's official Twitter account, the forward made some club history as well on Monday:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
Sergi Enrich has equalled Borja Baston as Eibar's all-time top scorer in #LaLigaSantander with 18 goals! #EibarGranada https://t.co/44SvEB0ZSO2/13/2017, 10:00:55 PM
Ivan Ramis and Pedro Leon added two more goals in the span of 10 minutes after the break, handing Eibar a comfortable win over one of the most disappointing teams in this year's La Liga.
Like last season, Eibar are once again entertaining fans and pundits alike, and after 22 weeks of action, the tiny club sits in seventh place―just one spot out of the race for the UEFA Europa League and six points behind Atletico Madrid and the final UEFA Champions League ticket.
As shared by Marca's Euan McTear, their current run truly is a remarkable achievement:
Euan McTear @emctear
That's right. Little Eibar from a town of 27,000 lovely people have just won a LaLiga game 4-0 for the second consecutive week. Zorionak! https://t.co/8bBuCzjkOB2/13/2017, 9:42:03 PM
Eibar are unlikely to catch the Champions League and title hopefuls, who almost all did what they were supposed to do. The top five teams in the standings all won, while Villarreal drew for the second week in a row, against Malaga.
Real Madrid did not have it easy against last-placed Osasuna, and the 3-1 final score made the match seem far more comfortable than it actually was. Per the club's official twitter account, manager Zinedine Zidane was not surprised their opponents gave them such a tough challenge:
Real Madrid C.F. @realmadriden
👆👔⚽️ #RMLiga 🎙 #Zidane: "We expected to have to dig in, but we're happy to have got the three points." REACTION: https://t.co/E3mgFCezzg https://t.co/8C2wrAqIdV2/11/2017, 11:27:13 PM
Barcelona cruised to a 6-0 win over Alaves but lost right-back Aleix Vidal to a dreadful ankle injury in the process, and Atletico Madrid needed a late rally to get past Celta Vigo.
Sevilla scored just the single goal against Las Palmas, and Real Sociedad battled to a 2-1 win over Espanyol in Catalonia.
