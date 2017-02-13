    New York KnicksDownload App

    Charles Oakley MSG Ban to Spark Al Sharpton Protest, NBA Rumored to Intervene

    Former NBA player Charles Oakley during the game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors on March 13, 2015 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
    Ron Turenne/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    The apparent feud between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and former player Charles Oakley continues to draw in new personalities.

    Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, reverend Al Sharpton plans to protest outside Madison Square Garden unless the ban is lifted.

    According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan could help negotiate a reconciliation between Oakley and Dolan.

    Dolan announced Friday that Oakley would not be allowed to enter Madison Square Garden, even with a ticket, following the former player's forcible removal from the arena earlier in the week.

    Speaking on The Michael Kay Show (via ESPN.com), Dolan speculated on possible issues with Oakley, saying: "He may have a problem with alcohol. We don't know."

    Many have since come to the player's defense, including Dwyane Wade on his personal Instagram account. Noted Knicks fan Spike Lee also supported Oakley by wearing his jersey for the next game.

    Oakley was charged with three counts of assault at Madison Square Garden after the Knicks say he "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," per Steve Popper of USA Today.

