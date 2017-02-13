Jerry Sandusky's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

Jerry Sandusky Associated Press

Jeffrey Sandusky, the adopted son of Jerry Sandusky, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to Mallory Lane of WeAreCentralPA.com.

Per that report, Pennsylvania state police began investigating Sandusky, 41, after a child said they had been sent text messages from Sandusky, including some requesting naked pictures. The criminal complaint against Sandusky said "a second child was also abused dating back to 2013."



According to CBS Pittsburgh, Sandusky, had been dating the mother of the child he allegedly sent text messages to at the time and had lived in her residence for five years. Those texts were then shared with the child's father, who provided them to police. Sandusky was also asked to leave the home.

In 2012, Jerry Sandusky—the former long-time defensive coordinator for Penn State under head coach Joe Paterno—was convicted on 45 counts of sexually abusing 10 boys. He was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.

The fallout from the alleged coverup by Paterno and other authority figures at Penn State was severe, leading to the firing of University president Graham Spanier and Paterno, among others. Penn State was fined $60 million by the NCAA, was banned from the postseason for four years and lost 80 scholarships over that time, while also vacating all wins between 1998-2011.

The postseason ban and revoked scholarships were overturned two years later, however, and 111 of Paterno's wins were restored in 2015.

As for Jeffrey Sandusky, his bail has been set at $200,000 and he's currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility, per the Associated Press (via the Chicago Tribune).