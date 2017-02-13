Andre the Giant Documentary Announced by WWE's Vince McMahon, HBO's Bill Simmons

Richard Drew/Associated Press

Bill Simmons and HBO Sports, in cooperation with WWE, announced Monday that they will produce a documentary on legendary wrestler Andre the Giant.

The project will be directed by Jason Hehir, who previously served as a producer for ESPN's 30 for 30 series and the 2010 documentary, Finding Hulk Hogan.

"For more than 20 years, Andre the Giant's larger-than-life personality and unique charisma captured the imagination of fans around the world," WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement, per Daniel Holloway of Variety. "I will always value our friendship and am proud to tell the story of the 'Eighth Wonder of the World.'"

No release date for the film has been set.

An Andre the Giant documentary has long been a dream project of Simmons, who helped create and produce 30 for 30 before leaving ESPN in 2015. When Simmons signed a multi-platform deal with HBO later that year, which included producing his now-canceled Any Given Wednesday series, Richard Johnson of Page Six reported the Andre doc was atop the priority list.

"Going back to 2007 and 2008 when I was creating and developing ‘30 for 30’ for ESPN, Andre’s story rode the top of every single sports documentary wish list I ever made,” said Simmons. "We always hear about unicorns these days—Andre was the ultimate unicorn. He’s a true legend. Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story—and usually four or five. I’m delighted to join forces with Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all."

Hehir's name was first attached to the project by Ben Koo of Awful Announcing last June. While the project had been festering in the undercurrent ever since, Monday's announcement indicates HBO and WWE finally got the minor details of the project sorted out.

Andre the Giant is one of the most iconic names in wrestling, wrestling for the WWF from 1973 through 1991. His larger-than-life stature made him an international draw put him on a list with Hulk Hogan and Randy "Macho Man" Savage for the biggest star the company had during its rise in the 1980s. His WrestleMania III match with Hogan, during which Hogan picked up and slammed the 520-pounder, is one of the most memorable moments in WWE/F history.

Andre, born André René Roussimoff in France, also suffered from a disease called acromegaly, which causes too much growth hormone to be produced in adults. Bones in part of his body, particularly his hands, feet and face, never stopped growing.

Dead at 46 due to heart failure, Andre the Giant also battled a number of demons outside the ring, including alcoholism. Wrestlers who traveled with Andre often passed along urban legends of his drinking prowess, including the time he allegedly consumed 156 beers in a single binge.