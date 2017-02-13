Victor Cruz Released by Giants: Latest Comments and Reaction

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants released wide receiver Victor Cruz on Monday, according to Art Stapleton of the Record and Kimberly Jones of NFL.com.

Cruz, 30, caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 15 games during the 2016 season.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL.com noted, Cruz was never likely to be retained by the Giants:

Despite his release, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY noted Cruz would have been willing to negotiate a pay cut:

Cruz's ascension to stardom was as sudden as his subsequent fall from grace. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and made the team after an excellent preseason. He played in three games that regular season, accumulating no stats, before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

But Cruz returned in 2011 and exploded, catching 82 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns. He continued to be one of the more explosive receivers in the NFL in 2012 and 2013, totaling 159 catches for 2,090 yards and 14 scores while becoming famous for his salsa-dancing touchdown celebration.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk observed, Cruz's rise was uncommon:

Six games into the 2014 season, however, Cruz tore his patellar tendon and missed the rest of the year. He was never the same after that injury. The entirety of the 2015 campaign was lost to a calf injury, and even when Cruz returned to the Giants in 2016 he had fallen down the pecking order behind superstar Odell Beckham Jr. and promising rookie Sterling Shepard.

It's likely another team will give Cruz a shot given his past performance and the fact that he's still just 30. While his days of being a No. 1 option at wide receiver are well in the past, Cruz could offer teams a solid and affordable No. 3 or No. 4 option in the passing game.