WWE WrestleMania 33: Full Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber 2017
Collisions in and out of the steel structure at Elimination Chamber 2017 foreshadowed what's to come at WWE WrestleMania 33.
John Cena ousted The Miz from the Elimination Chamber. Holding his newly won WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt stared down a man he has called family of late. Baron Corbin sent Dean Ambrose into the land of slumber after fury filled his dark heart.
Those moments on Sunday all laid the foundation for the April 2 pay-per-view. There is still plenty of time to tweak and adjust the WrestleMania card, but a number of matches are already in motion.
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is already set for the upcoming marquee event, but what will The Showcase of the Immortals have in store for the women's titles and AJ Styles? Let's dive into those questions now, armed with the hints that Elimination Chamber provided on Sunday night.
The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella
Although Nikki Bella isn't finished tangling with Natalya, the events of Elimination Chamber provided a look ahead at her next rival.
Bella and Natalya battled to a double-count at the PPV. Their personal feud led to an inconclusive finish and post-match brawl.
An incident backstage is what left fans talking the most, though. Bella bumped into Maryse, spilling the heel's powder makeup in the process. Combine that minor moment with John Cena eliminating The Miz from the Elimination Chamber match, and it's hard not to have the gears in one's head start turning.
The Miz's issues with SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan could play into a potential mixed tag team match as well. Cena could stand up for his unofficial brother-in-law and fight alongside his girlfriend against the self-proclaimed WWE "it" couple.
That would allow WWE to cram Cena, Bella and The Miz into one bout, even if it's not the most thrilling option on the table.
Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
In the closing moments of this year's Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns charged at Undertaker and threw him out onto the floor. After crushing The Deadman's dreams of glory, Reigns then glared at him for a long time. Tension simmered on-screen.
Their animosity will fester on the Road to WrestleMania.
Reigns' title hopes were dashed earlier at the Royal Rumble event when he fell to Kevin Owens. Undertaker teased an allegiance to SmackDown in November but has since slid into the Raw spotlight. It appears the titans' paths are now destined to cross.
Both Reigns and Undertaker are in line for major opponents due to their prominent positions. If Cena is busy with tag team action, Reigns is the most probable choice to face The Phenom.
WWE head Vince McMahon's adoration for Reigns will net The Big Dog this career-defining opportunity, battling Undertaker in one of his last WrestleMania matches ever.
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
Fans have been waiting for best friends Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to start going at each other's throats for months.
The universal champ and United States titleholder have teased splitting, only to come back with a stronger bond. That has to end eventually. Friends just don't stay friends in the WWE world.
Plus, this is a story WWE will want to explore before Jericho goes on another tour with his band, Fozzy.
There is too much chemistry between these two to leave untapped. There is too much history between them to not use it as the foundation for a friends-turned-foes rivalry.
Owens fans would prefer KO being higher on the card with the gold still in his grasp, but that was always a long shot. Goldberg is poised to take over center stage, but Owens and Jericho can tear down the house in a battle of best buds.
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
As massive as WrestleMania is, it won't have the space to showcase every deserving star.
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will house all the wrestlers left out of the big grudge matches and title bouts. The New Day will likely nab this spot. This is where Braun Strowman is destined to be as his rival, Roman Reigns, goes on to face an icon. Sami Zayn will make the WrestleMania 33 card via this contest.
WWE has filled out The Show of Shows with this Battle Royal for three years running now.
The tradition will continue this April. That's good news for the midcarders and also-rans who would be without WrestleMania dance partners otherwise.
SmackDown Women's Title Championship Scramble
Naomi upset Alexa Bliss at Sunday's Elimination Chamber event, pinning the flustered heel to seize the SmackDown Women's Championship. She is now poised to enter her home state of Florida as champ at WrestleMania.
But there's no obvious WrestleMania-worthy title bout featuring the athletic dynamo.
The SmackDown women's division has so many rising stars and momentum-rich talents that Naomi is sure to find herself in a match overflowing with challengers.
Becky Lynch, fresh off her victory at Elimination Chamber over Mickie James, should be in line for a title shot. Bliss deserves a rematch. WWE would be smart to showcase the recently returned James as well. To do all that, give Natalya a spot and welcome back Eva Marie, a Championship Scramble match is the easiest route.
Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal
Long before Brock Lesnar challenged Goldberg, WWE planted seeds for this clash of behemoths.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made a surprise appearance in last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. During that bout, O'Neal and Big Show stared each other down with bad intentions.
Big Show later challenged him to a WrestleMania match at the ESPYs.
WrestleMania has a long history of welcoming celebrities to the ring. O'Neal's previous experience between the ropes makes it likely he will head there again. And a battle with a man who rivals his size is a no-brainer.
In addition, the 45-year-old Big Show may not have a ton of WrestleManias left in him. This match would be a big-time send-off if he decides to hang it up.
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
In a case of WWE not knowing what else to do with a pair of top-notch performers, the company is bound to just throw AJ Styles and Finn Balor together to assure WrestleMania the kind of thriller that will appease the diehard fans.
Styles failed to reclaim the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber. His heel status makes it highly unlikely he'll go after new champ Bray Wyatt. Plus, The Eater of Worlds will be busy with a certain snake of a man.
The Phenomenal One needs to be a big part of WWE's biggest show, though.
The same goes for Balor, who has not yet returned from a severely injured shoulder. The Demon, however, is bound to come back to Raw at any moment.
In a brand vs. brand battle, Balor and Styles could represent Raw and SmackDown, respectively, in a showdown to get these mat wizards on the WrestleMania card.
Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Title)
The stories of these four women continue to overlap.
Charlotte Flair has dismissed Bayley as inferior competition, even after the babyface beat her in non-title action. Bayley and Sasha Banks' alliance is becoming more and more strained as The Boss grows more frustrated with losing to Nia Jax, who has swiped at Flair, Bayley and Banks with her paws.
Rather than repeat Flair vs. Bayley or Flair vs. Banks, WWE is likely to pit all four women against each other. That would follow WrestleMania 32, when Lynch and Banks both challenged Flair for the gold.
And like with the SmackDown women's title match, WWE will want to spotlight multiple women, not wanting to leave any of them out on a packed WrestleMania card.
Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match
For two years running, WrestleMania has hosted a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.
It's been an easy way to cram more stars into the show. It fills the void left behind when Money in the Bank stopped being a WrestleMania tradition. And it has helped spotlight the IC title.
That burgeoning tradition will continue at WrestleMania 33.
Baron Corbin is certain to be a part of it. After IC champ Dean Ambrose pinned him with with a school-boy roll-up in the Elimination Chamber match, The Lone Wolf lost his mind. He blasted Ambrose after his elimination, leaving him out cold for the other Elimination Chamber combatants to feast on.
That will lead to a rivalry between those two, but SmackDown will want to throw more Superstars in the mix.
The ladder match could incorporate Dolph Ziggler's feud with Apollo Crews and Kalisto, which escalated at Sunday's PPV when The Showoff attacked Kalisto before the bell. This bout would also allow Luke Harper to have something significant to do, building off his excellent showing against Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber.
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
If Seth Rollins' recent MCL injury isn't too serious, it's clear where he's headed for WrestleMania.
The Architect has been gunning for a shot at Triple H for months. The Game cost Rollins the Universal Championship last August. It wasn't until NXT TakeOver: San Antonio this January that Rollins' hunt for revenge picked up. He invaded Triple H's second home of NXT to find him.
Triple H responded by siccing Samoa Joe on him.
There is bad blood aplenty to build on now. And Rollins battling a star of Triple H's caliber is a smart way to advance his career.
The only thing that will prevent this collision of Rollins and a man who was once his father figure will be a bad knee. In that case, Triple H's enforcer, Samoa Joe, may come after him instead as a replacement.
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)
After Bray Wyatt pinned both AJ Styles and John Cena to claim the WWE Championship on Sunday, he celebrated inside the Elimination Chamber. Randy Orton soon invaded the festivities, and the two members of The Wyatt Family eyed each other warily.
Announcer John "Bradshaw" Layfield wondered aloud if these two will meet at WrestleMania. Duh.
There is no more obvious addition to the WrestleMania card than Wyatt vs. Orton. The Eater of Worlds' newly won title assures him a spot in SmackDown's top match. Orton's win at Royal Rumble guarantees him a shot at that championship.
Unless WWE rearranges things in the weeks to come, an Orton-Wyatt collision is imminent.
And there's little reason for WWE to change course now. Orton and Wyatt have history as rivals and allies. There's an intriguing dynamic at work, thanks to their complicated relationship.
This is the story that made the most sense for SmackDown to explore. This is the match that had to happen.
It's a bout that may prove pivotal in Wyatt's rise. Months after winning his first singles title, he's poised to secure his first victory at The Showcase of the Immortals.
