WWE WrestleMania 33: Full Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Collisions in and out of the steel structure at Elimination Chamber 2017 foreshadowed what's to come at WWE WrestleMania 33.

John Cena ousted The Miz from the Elimination Chamber. Holding his newly won WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt stared down a man he has called family of late. Baron Corbin sent Dean Ambrose into the land of slumber after fury filled his dark heart.

Those moments on Sunday all laid the foundation for the April 2 pay-per-view. There is still plenty of time to tweak and adjust the WrestleMania card, but a number of matches are already in motion.

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is already set for the upcoming marquee event, but what will The Showcase of the Immortals have in store for the women's titles and AJ Styles? Let's dive into those questions now, armed with the hints that Elimination Chamber provided on Sunday night.