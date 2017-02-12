    Kentucky Wildcats BasketballDownload App

    De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo Involved in Car Accident

    KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 24: De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats handles the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the game at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 24, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 82-80. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2017

    Two Kentucky Wildcats freshmen basketball players, De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo, were involved in a car accident Sunday afternoon, LEX18 reported.  

    A Kentucky spokesperson confirmed neither Fox nor Adebayo, who were both passengers, was hurt in the crash.

    The two players were en route to the Kentucky campus to attend a team meeting. Shortly after the accident, they left the scene in another vehicle and arrived at the Joe Craft Center, where they talked with police.

    Fox and Adebayo have been key players for the Wildcats in 2016-17. Fox is the team's second-leading scorer (15.7 points per game) and sits first in assists (5.4 per game). Adebayo is averaging 12.9 points per game and is first in rebounds (6.9) and blocks (1.6).

    Kentucky beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 67-58, on Saturday afternoon and returns to the court Tuesday night to face off with the Tennessee Volunteers.

