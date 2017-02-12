NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 19 Poll

2 of 15

30. Colorado Avalanche (last week: 30)

The woeful Colorado Avalanche actually took a two-game win streak into Thursday's home contest against Pittsburgh but fell 4-1, and the Avs dropped a Saturday game in New York to the Rangers.

Colorado appears to be a lock to finish last in the league, but don't count on that No. 1 overall pick just yet Avs fans. Finishing last would only give the Avs 6.5 percent better chance of winning the draft lottery ahead of the 29th-place team. Colorado would still have the best odds, at 20 percent per the NHL Lottery Simulator, but the 29th-place team has a 13.5 percent chance. With the way things have gone in Denver this season, losing the lottery would be just one more log for the fire of failure.

29. Arizona Coyotes (last week: 28)

The Arizona Coyotes blew a late two-goal lead in regulation to Pittsburgh Saturday, but they got the two points anyway on Connor Murphy's overtime goal. Otherwise, it was just another ho-hum, play-out-the-string week for the Coyotes, who again appear headed for more arena chaos after Arizona State University pulled out of a planned deal with the team on a new building in Tempe.

Will this organization ever find stability in Arizona? We've been asking this question for far too long now.

28. Detroit Red Wings (last week: 24)

The passing of 87-year-old iconic owner Mike Ilitch overshadowed anything the Detroit Red Wings could have done on the ice last week. Unfortunately for Wings fans, there wasn't much to feel good about there either. Entering Sunday, the Wings were in last place in the East. Then the Wings went out and lost in Minnesota, 6-3.

Ilitch will go down as one of the NHL's all-time great owners, not only for his stewardship of so many excellent teams but also for his dedication and philanthropy to the Detroit area. The outpouring of support from so many current and former Red Wings players and employees toward Ilitch said it all about what he meant to them and the city of Detroit.

27. Dallas Stars (last week: 27)

Time is getting shorter for the Dallas Stars.

Saturday saw the Stars get a much-needed two points at home over Carolina, keeping them within shouting distance of a wild-card spot. Still, Dallas' longest winning streak of the season, entering Sunday, was three. And it's still three, with Dallas blowing a 2-0 lead in Nashville Sunday in a 5-3 loss. The Stars are now a dreadful 7-16-4 on the road.

26. Winnipeg Jets (last week: 23)

The streaky Winnipeg Jets are on the downward trajectory again.

Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay was the Jets' fourth in a row, and hopes for a playoff spot are starting to appear in dire peril. Not only are the Jets relegated to near the bottom of the West, but with 58 games played, they have to overcome several others ahead of them with games in hand. Winnipeg just hasn't been able to settle on a No. 1 goaltender all year, and the offense has been a disappointment of late.