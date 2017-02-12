NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 19 Poll
The only thing that can stop the Washington Capitals right now is the NHL schedule.
The red-hot Capitals won their sixth game in a row Saturday, against the Anaheim Ducks, to go nine points up on their nearest competitors, Columbus and Pittsburgh, for most points in the Eastern Conference. The Caps' 84 points leads the way in the battle for the Presidents' Trophy.
Those points leads probably will narrow in the coming week, but not because of any potential losing. Starting Sunday, Washington began its five-day "bye week." That will give competitors a chance to close the gap, but overcoming the Caps in points figures to be a very tough proposition for anyone in the final third of the regular season.
Otherwise, it was a fairly routine week in the NHL, though the Boston Bruins did make a change with their coaching situation, dismissing Claude Julien after 10 years on the job. Julien shouldn't be out of work anymore than beyond this summer, though. The week also was tinged with the sadness of the death of iconic Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, one of the best owners in pro sports history.
As always, the Bleacher Report panel of myself, Jonathan Willis, Carol Schram, Lyle Richardson, Allan Mitchell and Steve MacFarlane has ranked the teams from No. 30 all the way to No. 1. To find out where your team is, read on.
30-26: Colorado Avalanche-Winnipeg Jets
30. Colorado Avalanche (last week: 30)
The woeful Colorado Avalanche actually took a two-game win streak into Thursday's home contest against Pittsburgh but fell 4-1, and the Avs dropped a Saturday game in New York to the Rangers.
Colorado appears to be a lock to finish last in the league, but don't count on that No. 1 overall pick just yet Avs fans. Finishing last would only give the Avs 6.5 percent better chance of winning the draft lottery ahead of the 29th-place team. Colorado would still have the best odds, at 20 percent per the NHL Lottery Simulator, but the 29th-place team has a 13.5 percent chance. With the way things have gone in Denver this season, losing the lottery would be just one more log for the fire of failure.
29. Arizona Coyotes (last week: 28)
The Arizona Coyotes blew a late two-goal lead in regulation to Pittsburgh Saturday, but they got the two points anyway on Connor Murphy's overtime goal. Otherwise, it was just another ho-hum, play-out-the-string week for the Coyotes, who again appear headed for more arena chaos after Arizona State University pulled out of a planned deal with the team on a new building in Tempe.
Will this organization ever find stability in Arizona? We've been asking this question for far too long now.
28. Detroit Red Wings (last week: 24)
The passing of 87-year-old iconic owner Mike Ilitch overshadowed anything the Detroit Red Wings could have done on the ice last week. Unfortunately for Wings fans, there wasn't much to feel good about there either. Entering Sunday, the Wings were in last place in the East. Then the Wings went out and lost in Minnesota, 6-3.
Ilitch will go down as one of the NHL's all-time great owners, not only for his stewardship of so many excellent teams but also for his dedication and philanthropy to the Detroit area. The outpouring of support from so many current and former Red Wings players and employees toward Ilitch said it all about what he meant to them and the city of Detroit.
27. Dallas Stars (last week: 27)
Time is getting shorter for the Dallas Stars.
Saturday saw the Stars get a much-needed two points at home over Carolina, keeping them within shouting distance of a wild-card spot. Still, Dallas' longest winning streak of the season, entering Sunday, was three. And it's still three, with Dallas blowing a 2-0 lead in Nashville Sunday in a 5-3 loss. The Stars are now a dreadful 7-16-4 on the road.
26. Winnipeg Jets (last week: 23)
The streaky Winnipeg Jets are on the downward trajectory again.
Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay was the Jets' fourth in a row, and hopes for a playoff spot are starting to appear in dire peril. Not only are the Jets relegated to near the bottom of the West, but with 58 games played, they have to overcome several others ahead of them with games in hand. Winnipeg just hasn't been able to settle on a No. 1 goaltender all year, and the offense has been a disappointment of late.
25-21: Vancouver Canucks-Tampa Bay Lightning
25. Vancouver Canucks (last week: 29)
The Vancouver Canucks lost a heartbreaker Saturday in Boston, 4-3 on David Pastrnak's winning goal with two minutes left in the third. A win would have given the Canucks a 2-1-0 record halfway through their six-game road swing, but now it's just the opposite, and every loss from here on out closes the Canucks' playoff window that much more.
Bo Horvat got his 100th career point in the loss at Boston, with a goal. He has probably been Vancouver's most consistent offensive player on the season. That said, his 36 points in 55 games is too low to be a leading scorer on a team, as he is. Other Canucks have to start putting the puck in the net more.
24. Carolina Hurricanes (last week: 18)
After getting their fans' hopes up some with a nice little stretch of hockey coming out of the all-star break, the Carolina Hurricanes are slipping up again. They went into their five-day bye week with a desultory effort in a 5-2 loss to Dallas. At least the Hurricanes get to play Colorado in their next game, at home on Friday.
"You have to make sure you look after yourself during the bye week. You get one practice, and then you're playing against a team that's in the rhythm of playing, so you've got your work cut out for you," Carolina coach Bill Peters told Michael Smith of the team's website.
23. New Jersey Devils (last week: 22)
The New Jersey Devils ended their five-day bye week Sunday, against the Sharks at the Prudential Center.
Their only other game of last week came Monday, a 2-1 win over Buffalo. The Devils entered Sunday 6-3-1 in their previous 10, which has helped get them back into the conversation, at least, for the wild-card playoff spots. But you get the feeling the playoffs might be something of a pipe dream when you look at the underlying numbers, such as the minus-26 goal differential they have (127-153).
22. Buffalo Sabres (last week: 25)
The Buffalo Sabres entered Sunday 5-4-1 in the previous 10, including a nice 3-1 win over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs.
Evander Kane has really picked up his game after a slow start. Kane scored twice in the win over the Maple Leafs, upping his season total to a now robust 18. He had a two-goal game two games before that, against San Jose. The worry over Kane being a head case, with several off-ice incidents, has subsided. He's playing hard and, finally, starting to really put up numbers.
21. Tampa Bay Lightning (last week: 26)
The Tampa Bay Lightning can go into their five-day bye week feeling much better about themselves after Saturday's strong 4-1 road win at Winnipeg.
That marked the third win in four games for the Bolts, who are still on the outside looking in at the top eight in the East. Goalie Ben Bishop has won his last three starts, probably the most hopeful sign a successful run into the playoffs can still be had.
20-16: Philadelphia Flyers-New York Islanders
20. Philadelphia Flyers (last week: 15)
The Philadelphia Flyers toughed out a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday over the defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks. But the previous three games, all losses, saw the Flyers score a grand total of one goal.
The Flyers were blanked at home by Los Angeles and St. Louis, and they managed only a lone marker in a 3-1 home loss to the Islanders. The Flyers had been flying so high offensively for so long, too. But goals are coming much more toughly now, when the team needs wins the most.
19. Florida Panthers (last week: 17)
The Florida Panthers probably deserve a little more love in the rankings, having won four for the last five games, including Saturday's stirring 7-4 win in Nashville. But we need another week, at least, of prove-it-to-us hockey before buying in fully to the goings-on in Sunrise, Florida. In the game before, for example, against Los Angeles at home, the Panthers were blown out.
The best reason for a potential buy-in is the return of young forward Jonathan Huberdeau from an Achilles injury. In the three games he's played since coming off the injured list, Huberdeau has scored two goals.
18. Calgary Flames (last week: 16)
It looks like it will be a battle between the Calgary Flames, Nashville and Los Angeles for two of the three Western Conference wild-card spots. The Flames did themselves well in the chase with an unexpected 3-2 victory in Pittsburgh to close out a road trip last week.
Now the Flames come home to play lowly Arizona Monday night. These are the kinds of games the Flames must take care of if they want to be playing hockey beyond Game No. 82 on the regular-season schedule.
17. Nashville Predators (last week: 12)
Just when you're about ready to proclaim their troubles over, the Nashville Predators go and do a foolish thing like allow seven goals to the offensively challenged Florida Panthers like they did Saturday.
That was the Preds' second straight loss, after they'd been 5-2-1 in their previous eight. Still, Nashville entered Sunday hanging on to one of the two Western wild-card spots, one point ahead of Calgary with a game in hand. But to get into the playoffs, Nashville can't be allowing seven goals to average teams like Florida. It did redeem itself with a come-from-behind 5-3 win Sunday against the Stars.
16. New York Islanders (last week: 20)
Doug Weight continues to give the New York Islanders full value as the interim coach since assuming bench-boss duties from Jack Capuano.
The Isles are back to playing aggressive, smashmouth hockey under Weight, with a 6-2-2 record in the previous 10 games entering Sunday's contest with last-place Colorado, which they won easily. The Isles are now close to the last wild-card playoff spot in the East, something that didn't appear likely at all just a few weeks ago.
15-11: Toronto Maple Leafs-Los Angeles Kings
15. Toronto Maple Leafs (last week: 14)
After falling 4-2 to Buffalo at home Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell to 2-4-2 in their last eight games. Their grip on a wild-card spot in the East is looking a bit looser, therefore.
Nazem Kadri has gone nine games in a row without a goal, his longest drought of the season. The Leafs continue to get strong contributions from youngsters such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Now it's time for top-six veterans such as Kadri to get going.
14. Anaheim Ducks (last week: 8)
The Anaheim Ducks are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games and falling further behind San Jose in the fight for the Pacific Division crown. Included in Anaheim's mediocre week was a 6-4 setback Saturday in Washington.
At least Corey Perry appears to be heating up, finally. The former Hart Trophy winner scored his first two-goal game in nearly a year Thursday in Buffalo. A six-time 30-goal scorer, Perry achieved double figures with the two goals, in his 56th game.
13. Boston Bruins (last week: 19)
After 10 years, Claude Julien was relieved of his duties as coach of the Boston Bruins. In his time, Julien led Boston to its first Stanley Cup since 1972, along with another Cup Final appearance. He'll find work with another team, for sure.
Boston won the first three games under new coach Bruce Cassidy, over San Jose, Vancouver and Montreal. David Pastrnak continued his fine season with the game-winner late in regulation Saturday against the Canucks. As good a coach as Julien is, maybe it really was time for a change.
12. St. Louis Blues (last week: 21)
Speaking of teams that appear to have benefited from a coaching change, the St. Louis Blues are suddenly hot again under new coach Mike Yeo.
The Blues have won four in a row under the former Wild coach, who took over for Ken Hitchcock recently. Goalie Jake Allen has been a big reason why, after being sent home for a while to take a breather and try to regain some inner confidence. Allen has won his last three starts, allowing only three goals.
11. Los Angeles Kings (last week: 11)
The Los Angeles Kings went into their five-day bye week with a resounding 6-3 win Thursday in Florida, capping what otherwise was a mixed-bag of a week on the road. Jeff Carter, by far the Kings' best player this season, had four points in the win.
The Kings keep hanging in there for a wild-card spot despite a drop in scoring from last season (2.49 goals per game, down from 2.72) and the season-long absence of No. 1 goalie Jonathan Quick. The defense has been tough to get shots against, though. L.A.'s average of 25.7 shots against per game is the lowest in the league. Of the Kings' 27 remaining regular-season games, 17 will be at the Staples Center. That should be a strong advantage in their chase for a playoff spot.
10. Ottawa Senators
Record: 29-18-6, 64 points
Last week: 13
Big picture
In the feel-good story of the week, goalie Craig Anderson recorded a 3-0 shutout over the Islanders Saturday in his first game in 10 weeks, after attending to his wife, who is battling throat cancer.
Anderson has a knack for coming back strong. He posted a 2-0 shutout in Edmonton Oct. 30, after missing time to be with his wife. The Ottawa Senators look to be in great shape for a playoff spot, especially with Anderson back.
By the numbers
Jean-Gabriel Pageau is quietly having an excellent season for the Senators. An underrated defensive player, Pageau helped shut down John Tavares in the win over the Islanders and won 11 of 14 faceoffs.
9. Edmonton Oilers
Record: 29-19-8, 66 points
Last week: 10
Big picture
The Edmonton Oilers mostly spun their wheels last week, which isn't such a bad thing at this time of year. Coach Todd McLellan's team continues to have a solid lead on the bubble Western Conference playoff contenders, with the season entering the final third leg.
After beating Montreal in a shootout, the Oilers were thumped 5-1 by Chicago at home Saturday night, however, it's a reminder to the young club that it has a little ways to go, perhaps, before believing it is an elite team.
By the numbers
The biggest worry from last week was the play of goalie Cam Talbot. He was pulled early twice from games, against Minnesota and Chicago. He might be a bit tired, for one thing. His 50 appearances are most in the league for goalies.
8. Montreal Canadiens
Record: 31-19-8, 70 points
Last week: 9
By the numbers
Entering Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens were 1-4-1 in their previous six games, including a loss at St. Louis Saturday. Make that 1-5-1 after their last seven. The Habs were dominated in a back-to-back game in Boston.
It seems like the Habs are getting a bit fatigued, after battling injuries to some top forwards and a bit of a demanding schedule of late. After playing the Blues Saturday, the Habs had to hop the flight to Boston, and the tiredness showed. Montreal will get four days off, starting Monday, which should recharge the batteries for several tired veterans.
By the numbers
Max Pacioretty continued what has been a strong second half with a four-point night in Montreal's overtime victory Thursday in Arizona. The Habs captain entered Sunday with 26 goals, and he scored his 200th career marker in the win over the Coyotes.
7. San Jose Sharks
Record: 34-18-5, 73 points
Last week: 4
Big picture
The San Jose Sharks entered the Prudential Center on Sunday losers of four in a row, and after one period they were down 1-0 to the Devils.
Just when a little panic may have started to grip Sharks fans, however, Brent Burns rode to the rescue with his 23rd and 24th goals. With 59 points, Burns is just two points behind Connor McDavid for the Art Ross Trophy. He has a good chance at becoming just the ninth defenseman in league history to score 30 goals.
Otherwise, the Sharks did have a rough week. They've been on the road a while but now get to go home and should win more games again.
By the numbers
Joe Thornton, who scored his fifth goal of the season Sunday, also added an assist. That gives him 996 now on his career. He would become just the 13th player in NHL history to record 1,000.
6. Columbus Blue Jackets
Record: 35-14-5, 75 points
Last week: 5
Big picture
The Blue Jackets got a big 2-1 win Saturday night over Detroit at Nationwide Arena, in front of 19,143 spectators, the seventh-largest crowd in team history according to the Columbus Dispatch's Tom Reed.
It was big because it kept the Blue Jackets even with Pittsburgh in the race for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The second- and third-place finishers in every division will face each other in the first round of the playoffs, with the second-place team having home-ice advantage. Jackets fans are proving to be quite the seventh man so far this season with crowds that size, so it behooves the team to get that second spot.
Pittsburgh is 22-3-3 at PPG Paints Arena, too.
By the numbers
What could the Blue Jackets most use at the March 1 NHL trade deadline? How about a faceoff guy? At 47.5 percent, Columbus ranks 29th in the league.
5. Pittsburgh Penguins
Record: 34-13-7, 75 points
Last week: 3
Big picture
Sidney Crosby has gone a couple of games now without a point. Stuck on 998 points. Time to worry? LOL, uh no. Time to worry about Pittsburgh's next opponent probably, as Sid doesn't like going more than a game or two without getting his name all over the score sheet.
The Penguins, and Crosby, should get a very big offensive boost with the imminent return of Evgeni "Not One of the NHL's 100 Greatest" Malkin, who remains in the top 10 in scoring despite being out since Jan. 24 because of injury. Malkin instantly makes the Pens' power play a terror with his unique ability to play both the finesse and power game down low.
By the numbers
Entering Sunday, the Penguins led the NHL in goals, with 193. That's without Crosby for a few games at the start of the season and Malkin of late.
4. New York Rangers
Record: 36-18-1, 73 points
Last week: 7
Big picture
Henrik Lundqvist became the 12th goalie in NHL history to record 400 wins Saturday night, in the Rangers' 4-2 win over Colorado. It was a rousing sight to see King Henrik saluted by the usual sold-out Blueshirt faithful at Madison Square Garden at the end of the night.
That was the capper to a good week for the Rangers, who have a playoff spot virtually wrapped up and still have a very good shot at winning the second or third spot in the Metropolitan. After some ups and downs, Lundqvist seems to be getting into the playoff groove. His start against the Avalanche was his 11th straight, and the Rangers are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games, with wins in the last five straight.
By the numbers
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Lundqvist is the winningest non-Canadian goalie in NHL history.
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Record: 35-17-5, 75 points
Last week: 6
Big picture
Just when you start to doubt the staying power of the Chicago Blackhawks and their core of veterans, they reel off a few wins in a row and get you thinking another Stanley Cup is right around the corner. Such is the case again with Chicago, which has won five in a row.
The Blackhawks went into Edmonton Saturday and smoked the Oilers 5-1 for the fifth straight. Trouble is, they are still five points behind Minnesota for second in the Central Division, with the Wild still having two games in hand. The Blackhawks, though, can count the Wild as one of their victims on this five-game streak, a victory that came in St. Paul. Now the Blackhawks get five days off, as part of their bye week.
By the numbers
Patrick Kane notched his 270th career goal in the win in Edmonton, tying him with former Blackhawks defenseman Bobby Orr on the all-time NHL list.
2. Minnesota Wild
Record: 37-12-6, 80 points
Last week: 2
Big picture
The Minnesota Wild got some national TV exposure Sunday afternoon and didn't disappoint in a 6-3 win over Detroit. The Wild is in a great position to win its first Western Conference title, with a five-point lead on the nearest competitors, with games in hand.
All four lines are chipping in for coach Bruce Boudreau, while the defense and goaltending has been outstanding all season. Minnesota's 129 goals against are the fewest in the West. Boudreau just seems to get his veterans to buy in to the program wherever he goes. All that's missing on his otherwise glorious resume is a championship, but this team has a real shot.
By the numbers
Mikko Koivu was thought to be too long in the tooth by some entering this season, but the Wild's veteran captain has looked rejuvenated under Boudreau. He has 34 points in his last 37 games.
1. Washington Capitals
Record: 39-11-6, 84 points
Last week: 1
Big picture
It's all going right for the Washington Capitals. Of course, we've said that before in recent years with this team, only to see them flame out in the postseason. But let's not be a Debbie Downer. Let's just tip the hat to the Caps for what has been a great run the last couple of months.
Washington has won 12 straight games at the Verizon Center, the latest being a 6-4 win over Anaheim. The Caps have scored five or more goals in their last 11 at home, tying a 46-year-old NHL record (1970-71 Boston Bruins). Now the Caps are off all week, thanks to the new bye-week scheduling. They'll make their final regular-season visit ever at Joe Louis Arena Saturday in Detroit.
By the numbers
As a good example of Washington's balance of late, all 18 skaters got at least one shot on goal in Saturday's win over the Ducks.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!