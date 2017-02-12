    Atlanta BravesDownload App

    Sean Rodriguez Injury: Updates on Braves 2B's Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Sean Rodriguez #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates prepares to throw the ball to first base during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 17, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati 10-4. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    Atlanta Braves second baseman Sean Rodriguez could miss most of the 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.  

    Continue for updates.  

    Rodriguez to Undergo Surgery

    Saturday, Feb. 11

    Per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Rodriguez will require surgery that is expected to keep him out for three to five months.

    Rodriguez's surgery stems from a January 28 car accident in Miami when he, along with his wife and their two kids, was T-boned by a driver who stole a police cruiser. 

    Rodriguez's wife, Giselle, tweeted after the accident that she needed surgery on her wrist, in addition to having a broken femur and tibia. She also tweeted that one of their daughters required stitches and a cast.

    The Braves signed Rodriguez to a two-year deal in November as he was coming off a career year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit .270/.349/.510 in 140 games during the 2016 season and was poised to be the Braves' starting second baseman. 

    If Rodriguez needs the full five months to recover, his return timetable would be mid-July. 

