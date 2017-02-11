Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson Drama Discussed by NBPA Director Michele Roberts
Drama has engulfed the New York Knicks this season, and a fractured relationship between president Phil Jackson and forward Carmelo Anthony has been a major reason why.
On Friday, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts addressed the high-profile beef on ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show. She urged the two to meet after Jackson sent a string of tweets directed at his star player, according to the New York Times' Mike Vorkunov:
Mike Vorkunov @Mike_Vorkunov
Michele Roberts, NBAPA exec. director, weighed in on the Carmelo-Phil thing during her ESPN interview Friday. She just wants them to meet. https://t.co/tuBgVOFaCr2/11/2017, 5:28:36 PM
The tweets were precipitated by a column from Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding, who discussed Jackson's inability to reach Anthony in the same way he reached greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant:
Phil Jackson @PhilJackson11
Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.2/7/2017, 8:22:27 PM
Phil Jackson @PhilJackson11
So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be2/9/2017, 10:32:13 PM
Jackson and Anthony have been at odds throughout the season, and they met face-to-face in January after FanRag Sports' Charley Rosen—a friend of Jackson's—wrote a piece declaring Anthony "has outlived his usefulness in New York."
According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Anthony told Jackson at the sit-down that he wanted to stay in New York and was not planning on waiving his no-trade clause. Nothing contrary to that has been reported since.
On Wednesday, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "Jackson’s public campaign to pressure Carmelo Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause is working to harden Anthony’s resolve to remain with the franchise."
Furthermore, a source told Wojnarowski that Jackson is "underestimating 'Melo's willingness to stay."
In other words, a few more episodes remain in New York's soap opera, assuming Anthony remains committed to the Knicks and Jackson continues to operate as the face of the front office.
