Roger Goodell, NFL Execs Reportedly Angry with Patriots' Post-Super Bowl Antics

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wore a T-shirt depicting Roger Goodell as a clown following his team's 34-28 Super Bowl 51 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium, and the NFL commissioner reportedly wasn't thrilled with the clothing choice.

"The T-shirt really bothered him," an ownership source told CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora. "The fact that [Patriots owner Robert] Kraft didn't stop him from wearing that ticked some people off, but did they really think he's going to protect Goodell after all of this?"

NBC Boston's Nick Emmons relayed a photo of Patricia donning the shirt that drew Goodell's ire:

The Patriots' displeasure with Goodell stems from the Deflategate scandal, which resulted in quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season.

Those feelings of animosity appeared to translate to the postgame podium at the Super Bowl when Kraft seemed to reference Brady's league-imposed punishment.

"Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona, and I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all," he said, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. "But a lot has transpired over the last two years, and I don't think that needs any explanation. I want to say to our fans, brilliant coaching staff and players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest."

Brady also got in on the act at the Patriots parade, when he "rode in a duck boat that was draped in a T-shirt sporting the words, 'Roger that,' along with a picture of five rings," according to the Boston Globe's Jaclyn Reiss.

Looking ahead, it doesn't appear as though there's an end in sight to New England's feud with the league office.

According to La Canfora, Kraft has a "particular ire for league counsel Jeff Pash" that "has by no means subsided" after he played a prominent role in the league's investigation.

"Robert still wants Pash out," an ownership source told La Canfora. "The only way there will ever be a full reconnect between the Patriots and Goodell is if Pash was no longer there."