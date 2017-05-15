5-Star PG Trevon Duval Commits to Duke on the Players' Tribune

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Trevon Duval, one of the most coveted players in the 2017 recruiting class, announced Monday that he's planning to play college basketball at Duke.

Duval announced the commitment in a video for the Players' Tribune:

Quite simply, Duval is a special talent. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 point guard in the 2017 class, and his 5-star hype is warranted.

The IMG Academy (Fla.) standout already possesses ideal size for the position at 6'3" and 190 pounds. He's also showcased a terrific, wide-ranging skill set with all the tools to become an instant sensation in college before potentially making a quick jump to the NBA.

He's exactly the type of player teams want running an offense. The guard owns a great handle, allowing him to drive into traffic without giving up a bunch of turnovers, and once in the lane his vision creates a lot of open looks for teammates. He can finish with authority at the rim, too.

In addition, Duval has shown progress toward becoming a reliable defender. His length and quickness give him the ability to jump into passing lanes, creating a lot of fast-break dunks, and his on-ball skills have improved to where he forces opponents into tough perimeter shots.

NJ Basketball spotlighted the prized prospect in action:

The one area still in need of substantial improvement is his outside shot. He's been able to dominate the high school ranks without being a serious threat from beyond the arc, but he'll need that shot moving forward to keep defenders honest at the collegiate and NBA levels.

He's actually got a pretty smooth shooting stroke in the mid-range game, but getting the shot off quicker and becoming more consistent from long range will be key to becoming a complete player.

Duval took his time during the recruiting process. He told Jason Jordan of USA Today High School Sports in January he wanted to have as much information as possible before making the final call.

"Closely," Duval said about keeping tabs on interested schools. "I'm watching everything that the teams do. I want to pick up some data on all of the teams to make the best decision. The most important thing is that I want to go somewhere where I can get better, play and win."

It's a massive addition for Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils. Coach K remains one of the nation's best developers of young talent, which is key in landing top prospects. Kyrie Irving, Jabari Parker, Jahlil Okafor and Brandon Ingram have all been top-five picks under his watch since 2011.

Duval has a good chance to step right in as Duke's starting point guard. He's got all the physical traits to succeed, and his playmaking ability should translate well to the college game. It just comes down to getting used to the faster pace of play, which usually takes a month or two, even for top recruits.